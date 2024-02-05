You can buy the apartment in New York where Rihanna lived for 5 years

,I appraised the apartment Rihanna was renting and then sold it», said Valentin Kratz during a press conference last November. In fact, the last episode of the series “The Agency”, which will be broadcast on Thursday, February 8 on TMC, will reveal the interior of the penthouse on the 12th and top floor in New York where Rihanna lived for 5 years. ,She’s still one of the greatest singers on the planet and this century, it’s crazy to see where Rihanna used to live», shouts Valentin.

,He almost bought it, but that’s a bit of my fault, I wasn’t very sure of myself, I wanted to keep it», recalls the owner who has carefully preserved the traces left by the singer in her path. We found the black wallpaper installed by Rihanna to give the entrance of the 470 square meter penthouse a nightclub-like atmosphere. Similarly, the black headboard left by the singer is still kept in the master bedroom. It covers the entire wall, behind the bed.

Colored windows so that they are not visible from outside

,I feel like there’s a somewhat calm atmosphere there», Valentin announces when he enters the huge living room, a plateau that extends to 250 square meters. The windows are tinted with mirror effect. ,Rihanna set up a system to block the view of the buildings in front, she absolutely did not want her photo taken. (…) You can be completely naked and no one will be able to see you», the owner laughs. ,The tinted windows throughout the apartment were something I had never seen before, we really felt like we were in a star apartment and didn’t want to be seen and kept our privacy everywhere so that made sense and yes, we were at Rihanna’s house are on», comments Valentine.

In one of the three bedrooms, Rihanna kept her 300 to 400 pairs of shoes,”I feel like I’ll never reach in my entire life», Valentine quipped. The property also has many other surprises. ,All the spaces are really nice, plus there are little stories in each room which gives it that little extra value», analyzes Valentine. We’ll let you find out the amount of the estimate proposed by Valentin, but not surprisingly it is more than 10 million dollars or 9,100,000 euros.