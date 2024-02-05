Atlas had no mercy on Santos and defeated them 3-0 in Jalisco

Atlas he felt no pity Santos Laguna on court tonight Jalisco Stadium And in just 48 minutes he accounted for the Laguna team, which was defeated 3–0 by the Pearl of Guadalajara, adding its third losing game in five days. closing tournament 2024,

The Red and Black, who took the initiative from the beginning of the game, took the lead on the scoreboard by scoring a goal in the 26th minute. Eduardo AguirreA goal that was costly, because after strong contact, the attacker had to leave the field and come off as a substitute carlos acevedo In step Of target.

Lagoon’s goalkeeper bailed out. El Mudo managed to touch the ball outside the goalkeeper, and the team’s forward made strong contact with his left foot. foxHe also had to be transferred to hospital to have his injuries assessed.

In stoppage time, the locals increased the advantage due to the maximum penalty awarded by the team captain, aldo rocha, Warrior’s They never found the formula to try to answer.

At the beginning of the second half, Fox once again gave a big blow. mateo garcia He was in charge of scoring the third goal, paving the way for their second victory of the tournament, taking them to seven points from the disputed 15.

next meeting of Atlas On Friday, February 9, there will be a visit to the port of Mazatlan, while the entire Laguna will have a very complex visitor, when he will receive tigers In court on Saturday 10th Santos Model Area,

Warriors don’t beat Rosenigeros on court Jalisco Stadium Since the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have had two draws and two defeats.