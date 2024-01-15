Singer Adele postponed ten concerts due to health reasons

The public will have to wait a little longer. This Wednesday, February 28, the singer Adele announced on social networks that she would not perform immediately in Las Vegas as part of her “Weekends with Adele” residency. she was forced ten dates to cancel Due to health problems in March.

The singer announced this in a message on social networks, where she apologized to her viewers. “I love you, I’ll miss you like crazy.” I’m sorry for the inconvenience “. In a message published on the social network I got sick at the end of the last leg And throughout my break. I didn’t really get a chance to fully recover before the show started again and now I’ve been sick again, and unfortunately it’s all affected my voice. And so, on doctors’ orders, I have no option but to take complete rest.