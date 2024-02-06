“Sour character starts a problem that is difficult to solve.”

2024-02-06



weather for real Madrid It’s going fine, ancelotti Has been able to find solutions to countless injuries and has a leading team of spanish league,

Despite everything, there is one player who does not accept his role, we talk luka modric, The Croatian player does not play matches the way he wants and the situation has become unbearable for him. ancelottireports daily game, The newspaper revealed, “The Italian tries in no way to get angry, to respect him, but the sour character of the Croatian begins to complicate a problem whose solution is difficult.”

ancelotti Tried to avoid collision with player 38 years And while respecting the hierarchy for what it has done in recent years, it provides special treatment. “When I’m not sure he’s going to play, I don’t cheer him on. I should respect it. When I’m sure it’s going to go in, I heat it up,” the man himself said. carlo ancelotti,

-Play less every time-

The Italian moves forward uncomfortably because he knows that behind him is a ferocious player who grumbles about reluctantly playing for less than he believes he is worth.

Real Madrid paid 65 million for his signature and sank because he would be an alternative to Kylian Mbappé