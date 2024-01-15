St. Louis Cardinals announce MLB Opening Day 2024 roster

St. Louis Cardinals Will begin his 133rd season in the National League this Thursday afternoon on the 28th Los Angeles Dodgers to 4:10 p.m. ET in the opening game of Major League Baseball’s 162-game regular season.

The team’s 26-player active roster consists of six first-time Cardinals (Brandon Crawford, Ryan Fernandez, Kyle Gibson, Andrew Kittredge, Riley O’Brien and Victor Scott II), five rookies (Ryan Fernandez, Victor Scott II, Michael Ciani, Relays) are included. O’Brien and Macyen Winn) and 13 players who developed within the St. Louis organization.

You may be interested in: Official: Miami Marlins fire catcher Curt Casali

sonny gray (right hamstring strain for 15 days); keenan middleton (15 days, right arm flexion strain), drew rome (15 days, biceps tendonitis of the left shoulder); tommy adman (10 days, sprained right wrist); lars nootbaar (10 days, left rib injury); dylan carlson (AC sprain with 10 days remaining), will start season on injured list. All players on the injured list except Dylan Carlson are retroactive to March 25. Carlson’s injury occurred on March 26.

On March 27, the team selected for the contract Victor Scott II and chose jose fermin For the Memphis Roosters (AAA). Jared Young He was placed on waivers altogether, leaving room for Scott II on the team’s 40-man major league roster.

You may be interested in: Breaking News: Ely De La Cruz signs a millionaire contract

Roster St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day 2024

Launcher (13): Ryan Fernandez, Giovanni Gallegos, Kyle Gibson, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Kittredge, Matthew Liberatore, Lance Lynn, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Riley O’Brien, Andre Pallante, JoJo Romero and Jack Thompson.

Catchers (2): Wilson Contreras and Ivan Herrera.

Intruder (7): Nolan Arenado, Matt Carpenter, Brandon Crawford, Brandon Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Maisin Winn.

Gardener (4): Alec Burleson, Victor Scott II, Michael Ciani and Jordan Walker.

List of injured people (6): Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, Sonny Gray, Lars Nootbaar, Keenan Middleton and Drew Rome.

Information taken from MLB Press Box/St. Louis Cardinals,