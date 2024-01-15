Stephen Hawking’s latest prediction about the end of the world may be closer to fulfillment than ever

theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking He became particularly famous for his work on black holes, general relativity, and quantum theory. However, his ideas and scientific theories often provide interesting insights. universe And the future of humanity, which is becoming increasingly clear as time goes on.

For example, on several occasions, scientists talked about multiplanetary life; necessary for avoid extinction of race and can be achieved only with the help of artificial intelligence and the continued development of space exploration.

Astrophysicist’s proposal is no longer a futuristic prediction like the tech giants’ Elon Musk They lead projects to colonize Mars and develop colonies in space. Below, all the details.

Elon Musk’s prophecy comes true Stephen Hawking

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, an aerospace company with the goal of reducing the cost of space travel.

Tesla owner, Elon Muskrepeatedly expressed its interest in establishing a permanent human presence Mars planet As a way to ensure the long-term survival of humanity and advance space exploration.

To achieve this, your company spacex Starship is developing spacecraft to deliver large amounts of cargo and eventually people to the Red Planet economically and efficiently.

about this rocket Big in the world, 121 meters high and its disposable version has the capacity to launch 200 tons.

Its third flight test, which was on March 14, was successful as the ship reached the altitude and speed expected by SpaceX for the first time. It successfully took off from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas and reached an altitude of 100 kilometers, Which is close enough to the orbit to guarantee that the rocket can launch satellites.