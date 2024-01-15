Spain vs Brazil match summary (3-3). Target

Lamin Yamal and AndrikAt the age of 16 and 17, took part in a high-flying duel at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, oblivious to the importance of his performance spain-brazilWho had the raid in hand with two questionable penalties and let one escape with an absurd penalty, time had already expired, which served to seal Paqueta 3-3 tie,

An iconic duel that Spain faced at its best. The most offensive identity. Luis de la Fuente’s change to the system has been interpreted to take advantage of the presence of two wingers who make a difference, Lamin Yamal and Nico Williams. Having lacked meaning in London against Colombia due to names, he found it at the Santiago Bernabéu with freedom of movement, which Dani Olmo exploited to perfection, with Álvaro Morata as a mobile striker.

Extreme Spain passed over Brazil in the first leg. Since only one mistake, unfortunately already recurring, by Unai Simeone at the beginning of the game, a gift to Rodrigo to end his scoring drought and lift the team that had disappeared from the canvas, sent the match to halftime. Was stopped from.

superiority over rivals nico williamsHe was quick and intelligent in every movement on the left side, enough to be considered the best player in Spain at the time, if he had not remained on the other side. Yamal, with 16 years old, an incredible age to play in the elite With the same absence of pressure in your neighborhood. Against the five-time world champion, he always had to face rivals, turning the game into a nightmare for Wendell, with pace, cuts, feints and moves out. He gave his full performance in front of experts in these matters.

Thus, after an intimidating start from Spain, going on top, eliminating the qualities with which Brazil had woken up from their dark moment at Wembley, de la Fuente’s most aggressive eleven attacked early. . A punishment was invented among feints YamalWhich could have been canceled if there was VAR, which became A special goal for Rodri, Morata first gave him a bracelet and later a penalty shot. Having lost his grandfather a few hours earlier, he collapses in goal.

Brazil had difficulty responding. Vinicius is facing just as much as his teammate Carvajal. Two early fouls to mark the zone. Searching for its new context without his team. Wrong in his runs with the ball. Hours after condemning racism he was far from his usual self. In the 17th minute, he took his team’s first shot, which was his only shot, at the hands of Unai.

Spain felt superior after the occupation. With Yamal unbalanced But his shots yielded no goals. When ‘Canarinha’ tried to move meters ahead, she felt threatened by the Spanish speed on the banks. Fabian forgave clearly, A gift from Bruno Guimaraes to Danny Olmo before arriving in style,

A little bit to frame. Impressed by Yamal’s dribbling singing, Olmo got the idea to throw a shot into the Bruno Guimaraes area, pulling off a forced cut and a perfect definition from his hat. It was Spain’s second to achieve a prestigious victory but the tide was turned by one of those mistakes that could have been avoided.

An evil from the past which caused the goalkeeper to concede a goal early in the game. Unai Simeone received from Rodri and wanted to play first. As if this is a center. Passed to an opponent and Rodrigo thanks the goalkeeper with a strike that ends up in the net, This was the renaissance of Brazil.

Bento, in his second match due to the absence of Alisson and Ederson, powerfully turned away a powerful shot from Rodri to keep his team in the game and extend their moments of superiority early in the second act. Thanks to the entry on the stage of another beardless footballer Andrić Who could not have left a better introduction to his future home.

on his very first ball Andric enabled Vinicius, Irregular in definition and Paqueta waives the rebound. Warning given before the tie. Andrique’s second appearance was lethal, his left-footed strike after a corner kick rewarding Brazil’s stride forward, causing moments of Spanish doubt. His first goal at Wembley, his second at the Bernabéu. Two temples where a legend may have been born.

He was broken by the need for a more Spanish midfielder, as was the case in London. It was then that Unai Simon corrected his grave mistake. The left hand was strong against Rodrigo’s heel shot, which left Laporte cycling. Twenty minutes of agony before reaction.

With Rodri’s leadership always essential in the game, the Spanish team gained identity and confidence with shots from Dani Olmo, Yamal and Nico. Without precision, but the key to make the opponent retreat until the exciting end. Both the teams are forgetting the reason for the match with continuous clashes.

Spain found victory once again after Bento saved Dani Olmo’s tight shot from another controversial penalty. Yamal’s brilliant outside pass left Carvajal unmarked, who collided with Beraldo in his run. Rodri scored again,

It was the 87th minute of the game at the Bernabeu. Spain lacked the experience and mischief to finish games off. Brazil’s last push once again shook the foundation of an unstable team. Unai Simeone saved a one-on-one against Paqueta with his chest and when extra time ended, Carvajal brought down Galeano in the clearest penalty of the night. Paqueta will sign a tie of frustration for Spain,