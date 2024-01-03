Super Bowl 2024, Chiefs – 49ers live today: Super Bowl LVIII field now inside Allegiant Stadium

Welcome to the preview title of Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place next Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. Where the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face each other.

this will happen For the first time in history, the largest American football event will take place in Sin City, And this Home of the Las Vegas Raiders Will become the center of action.

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to win consecutive championships and add their fourth Super Bowl in history, after achieving them in 1969, 2020 and 2023.

Whereas The 49ers are going for their sixth title, Well, they have previously won the Super Bowl in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, and 1995.

Super Bowl 2024 live: predictions, date, time, halftime show, tickets and more

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs They’ll be in Las Vegas next Sunday with a chance to repeat something unusual Face the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch From four years ago.

AP reminds him The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore RavensDefeated first seed, 17–10, in AFC Championship Game on January 28 Advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

a few hours later, Brock Purdy led the 49ers, number one seed, one of 34–31 win over Detroit Lions In the NFC title game.

Chiefs Aspire to (14-6) Become champion for the first time in a row since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Lor achieved after the 2003–04 season.

Purdy, who was still two years away from being the final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft the last time the teams played in the Super Bowl, will try Led the 49ers (14-5) to a record sixth title in his eighth appearance.

The teams will meet on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers opened as 2 1/2-point favorites.