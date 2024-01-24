Target has expanded its offering with over a thousand beauty and wellness products

More than 1,000 new wellness and beauty products will soon be introduced by Target Corporation. This offer includes everything from clothing and accessories to supplements and vitamins, all starting at $1.99 USD.

Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and head of food, staples and beauty, made a statement on the matter.

The executive commented, “Wellness has been redefined to include a more holistic way of life, and it is also different for each individual.”

The point is, Target is providing guests with a better destination to support their wellness journey. For their part, visitors will find a variety of products, including fitness items and displays from major brands in the health and beauty departments.

You can also find ideas, products, food inspiration and deals at online wellness destination https://Target.com.

What health products will be available?

Guests can find brands like Ghia (new), Good & Gather, Being French, Blogilates, Cecchi (new) and All in Motion exclusively at Target.

They can also get greens with Bloom, gummy supplements with Hum, hydration with Liquid IV, vitamins and probiotics with O Positive, and protein with Podium.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to try the latest celebrity brands including Good.clean.goop. It’s a new line of beauty and wellness essentials from Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s new line of vitamins and supplements, “DayJem,” is also available. Similarly, the Being French line and founder Ashley Tisdale have several personal care rituals.

Training items from All in Motion have been added to the list; Bala Bangles and Blogilates.

Regarding the healthy food and drink section, Good & Gather offers foods prepared without artificial flavors or synthetic colors. It also offers them without artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

On the other hand, Quest features protein-rich foods that are low in carbohydrates and sugar. While Ghia and Seche appear as an option in the non-alcohol drinks segment.

Additionally, customers will be able to find everyday items from beloved brands like Tree Hut, CeraVe, Native, and Lume at Target.



