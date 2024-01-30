The TV series “Tales of Traditional Chinese Medicine” was recently launched

(Information sent by the signing company)

Beijing, 30 January 2024/PRNewswire/ — China Media Group, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences jointly launched “Tales of Traditional Chinese Medicine”, a large-scale cultural program produced by CCTV Pioneer Media & Entertainment Co., Ltd. . To actively promote the culture of Traditional Chinese Medicine and highlight the important contributions made by Traditional Chinese Medicine to the advancement of world civilization. The program started on December 23, 2023 at 20:00 on CCTV-1. It will be rebroadcast on CCTV-4 on December 25, 2023 at 17:30. Additionally, the CCTV app and CCTV.com will sync with the online event.

There are 11 episodes in total, each 90 minutes long. The structure and design of the program is based on the scientific value and cultural characteristics that Traditional Chinese Medicine has brought to humanity and explores thousands of years of history. It is in line with the historical development of traditional Chinese medicine, bringing together nearly a hundred authoritative traditional Chinese medicine teachers, experts and cultural scholars. Pulse of Chinese Medicine provides a captivating presentation of the crystallization of the exquisite traditional Chinese culture knowledge contained in Traditional Chinese Medicine, allowing the world to understand the long history of Chinese civilization. It also deeply decodes Chinese civilization and expresses the meaning of traditional Chinese medicine in a scientific, modern and life-oriented way. In addition to improving the literacy and health awareness of the general public, it provides access to a deeper and broader understanding of Chinese history and culture.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the shipment of the first medical team China Abroad, in Algeria in 1963. With the launch of the program, people can now see how traditional Chinese medicine has developed over the past 60 years in relation to foreign aided health care. The knowledge and charm of traditional Chinese medicine has been taken abroad by generations of practitioners, who have generously helped the local people and written many heartfelt hymns. These efforts will contribute to the international community’s better understanding and acceptance of Chinese medical culture, as well as its growing influence.

