The best cell phones we saw at CES 2024

ces 2024 Started in Las Vegas, bringing us the latest technologies and revolutionary innovations. While much of the focus during CES is on next-generation TVs and even new automotive technology, there’s also a list of cool new smartphones to look out for this year.

These are some of the best smartphones we have seen so far at CES 2024.

asus rog phone 8 pro

Asus is a popular gaming brand, and it is welcoming the new year with its next-generation gaming smartphones running on Android 14.

He asus rog phone 8 pro It’s a beast in terms of specifications. It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of initial storage. But you can go a step further by choosing the high-end version with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

As for the screen, it features a 6.78-inch Samsung LPTO flexible AMOLED touchscreen that can reach a refresh rate of 165Hz for some games. For everything else, the refresh rate ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also has a 720Hz touch sampling rate and can get up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness. It has smaller bezels than previous models and for the first time, Asus has given it an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro sports a 50MP main camera with Asus’ 6-axis gimbal stabilizer, a 13MP 120-degree wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro has a larger 5,500mAh battery and a revised cooling system including copper heatsinks, graphite sheets, and even boron nitrate injected into the cavities, meaning you can get hours of Can play games. There is no problem of overheating. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro also features wireless charging, which adds to the 65W wired charging capabilities, giving you a full battery in 40 minutes.

All these features make the ROG Phone 8 Pro a powerful phone. But it also has one last cool trick: there’s a mini LED screen on the back of the phone that can display 20 different animations for different scenarios.

There is also a ROG Phone 8 Pro edition. This version has the Aerocool is also Other The RGB screen, two physical buttons and the forgotten 3.5mm headphone jack.

asus rog phone 8

Although Asus has really hit it off with the ROG Phone 8 Pro, there’s also the standard ROG Phone 8.

It is identical to the Pro version, except it does not have the mini LED animations on the back. Instead, it has a simple RGB display like previous ROG phones, which is still quite nice.

Another difference between the standard ROG Phone 8 and the Pro version is that it only has 256GB of storage, but it still has 16GB of RAM.

TCL 50 XL 5G

TCL is known for its line of affordable smartphones and tablets. This year, at CES 2024, Seven new phones announcedBut let’s take a closer look at the TCL 50 XL 5G.

The TCL 50 XL 5G features a 6.8-inch 120Hz FHD+ display that is also equipped with dual speakers and DTS sound. And although it starts with 8GB of RAM, it can be expanded for better performance.

With a 5,010mAh battery inside, the TCL 50 XL 5G can last a good while on a single charge. This is a good option for people who are always on the go and need a battery-powered phone that can go with them. It should also be an interesting alternative to Samsung, Google and others this year.

tcl 50 nxtpaper phone

TCL has also introduced two new NxtPaper smartphones that are part of its huge lineup. TCL has been pretty quiet about the specifications of the NxtPaper phones, called the TCL 50 XE NxtPaper 5G and TCL 50 XL NxtPaper 5G, so we don’t have much to say. The big catch, however, is that these will be the first NxtPaper phones to hit the US market.

TCL’s NxtPaper technology is quite impressive in itself, and it should offer something different than most other smartphones available on the market today. On NxtPaper devices, the screen has a matte finish, and looks like paper, hence the name. Since they have a matte finish, it makes the screen easier to view as there is no glare, especially in sunny conditions outside.

Click: Almost a new iPhone

Technically the Clix is ​​not a new smartphone A keyboard case for your iPhone, But this is one of the most unique accessories we’ve seen yet.

The Clix is ​​a case that wraps around your iPhone, similar to the old Mophie Juice Pack case or even Apple’s own battery case from before it was discontinued. It has a Lightning or USB-C port, depending on your iPhone model, and connects directly to the iPhone itself, so no Bluetooth connection is required.

Once Click is installed, it removes the virtual keyboard on the iPhone, so it basically duplicates the screen position. This makes it easier to write and even create content while remaining immersed in your app. The keyboard is even backlit, allowing it to be used even in dark or low-light situations.

But Clix isn’t just about adding a physical keyboard to your iPhone. It also unlocks iOS keyboard shortcuts for your iPhone, allowing you to press CMD + H to quickly return to the home screen or cmd + space Search. If you’re in Safari, you can scroll through web pages with the space bar. And it’s not just first-party apps that use keyboard shortcuts, you can use clicks with third-party apps too.

The Clicks come in two colors: Bumblebee (yellow) and London Sky (grey). It is priced at $139 and you can pre-order it now on Clicks.tech. The first consignment will arrive next month. Ek Klik Saathi app will also be launched soon on the App Store.

