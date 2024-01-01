The Board ‘passes’ the University of Burgos with Medicine

The Ministry of Education is not going to heed the request of the UBU to sit at a working table to consider the situation on the costs and way of implementing medical studies in Burgos. Last fall, the rector, Manuel Pérez Mateos, asked the department chaired by Rocío Lucas to create a technical commission in which both institutions could present their position regarding the creation of the new faculty, especially what has to do with . Investment is necessary to bring the project to a successful conclusion.

Well, when this newspaper asked about the possibility of having a seat at that table, the ministry limited itself to saying that “those decisions are made in the Academic Commission of the Council of Universities.” “However,” the response said, “the relationship between academia and all universities is very fluid and there are ongoing discussions between representatives of both institutions regarding this and any matters affecting academia.”

Therefore, the Board relies on the decision taken by the Council of Universities on the future of medicine in Burgos which has already proven to be completely ineffective in this case. It should be remembered that in the last meeting of the Academic Commission of that entity it was the Rector of the University of Salamanca who opposed the implementation of the therapy in Burgos. And after that he did not address the matter again. In fact, Pérez Mateos has already announced that their next meeting will take place in the spring and that this issue is not to be on their agenda.

