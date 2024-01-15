The elderly man was looking for pleasure with a woman in Julia, but ended up being robbed of over a thousand dollars in cash

CICPC officers managed to capture a 36-year-old woman named La Negra and her partner JR (39) accused of robbing and injuring a 70-year-old man in the Belo Monte sector, Maracaibo municipality, Zulia state. ,

lapatilla.com

According to the investigation, the incident occurred when the victim approached the woman at her residence for an intimate meeting. Upon reaching the place, La Negra left the main door open for his companions to enter and, between them, they attacked the old man with a blunt object, causing him several injuries. Then, they took $1,125 in cash, a Samsung cell phone, a wallet and other personal items and fled.

Residents of the sector helped the injured person and alerted the authorities, who began regional investigative work, technical-scientific, film and computer analysis, which made it possible to identify and trace those responsible for the incident.

During the police process, some evidence of the robbery was recovered, which was placed at the disposal of the 46th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of the Criminal Judicial District of the State of Zulia, along with the detainees.

Cicpc director Douglas Rico gave information about this matter through his Instagram account.