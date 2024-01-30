The Guatemala national team already knows the official dates of CONCACAF qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup

The National Bicolor, which was paired with Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and a rival that will emerge from the match between the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, announced those dates through a statement published by Concacaf on 29 January. Go to, on which the final round of ticket eliminatory will be played.

Officially, Guatemala already knows the dates on which it will play against its Group E rivals in the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Blue and White’s first opponent is a Caribbean team. Dominica to face on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 On Guatemalan soil.

there will be a second match against the winner of the match between the British Virgin Islands and the US Virgin Islands on Saturday, June 8, For this match Guatemala will have to travel and play as a visitor.

For their third match, the Bicolors will have to wait almost a year, but the playoffs will return in June 2025. Guatemala will take on the Dominican Republic at home on Saturday, June 6, 2025, and will complete their matches on Tuesday, the 10th, visiting Jamaica on the final day.

Right now, the times and locations of the matches have not been confirmed, however, in the particular case of Guatemala, it is likely that they will take place at night and at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium.

In the second round each team will play four games (two at home and two away). Ultimately, the winners and second places of each group (12 teams) will advance to the final round which will take place during the FIFA dates of September, October and November 2025.

At the end of the final round, the winners of group (3) get a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup, while the two best runners-up qualify for the playoff.

In total, Concacaf will have 6 direct qualifiers and could have 8 if they win the playoffs. The Guatemala National Team aspires to qualify for its first major World Cup and the National Soccer Federation is planning friendly matches that will help offset the ties. Best level. possible.

Ecuador, Venezuela and even Argentina are names that are heard on the Fedefoot radar, however, at the moment the opponents they will face on the FIFA date of March 2024 have not been confirmed.