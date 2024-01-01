Austin Butler faces off against Timothée Chalamet in this never-before-seen image

This weekend, we shared with you the first one returns dune 2Which suggests it will be a masterpiece, our partners at Total Film have revealed Never-before-seen footage with Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet, Both artists will share the poster of this highly anticipated second opus, these new photos will make us want to know even more!

Fayed-Routha vs. Paul Atreides, fight teased in photo

In dune 2Austin Butler stars as Fayed-Routha, in theaters February 28, nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). In Frank Herbert’s tale, the young duelist attempts to seize power murder your uncle, a failed attempt. It must be said that as the public saw in the first chapter released in 2021, the operator of Arrakis is good at avoiding death. In fact, he shocked the audience by deploying in the first part An impressive striking force against the Atreides family., whose patriarch (Oscar Isaac) will perish during the attack, not without poisoning a portion of the Baron’s crew. In dune 2, Fayed-Routha will oppose Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), As confirmed by this new image shared by Total Film.

Austin Butler, with his smooth bald head,Unrecognizable! The 32 year old youth is far away from a king elvis, his last major film role. Opposite him is Timothée Chalamet, who audiences first discovered in 2021 in the role of Paul Atreides. Prepares to lovingly protect your skin. A silent and rousing crowd has gathered behind the two duelists, some of whom faces are recognizedLike Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin).

In the second image, Paul Atreides travels through the desert of ArrakisProbably looking for Chaney (Zendaya) and Freeman, with whom he will collaborate dune 2, Due to the film’s particularly long runtime, the hero will experience many adventures throughout the course of the plot… which we can’t wait to know about! And you ?