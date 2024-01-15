The happiest people do these three little things every day, Harvard recommends

Happiness is the goal of many people, but it is very difficult to define. Different things create happiness for each of us and, moreover, these are usually short-lived. The plans, gestures, and actions we can agree on make us feel joy, fulfillment and well-beingBoth physically and emotionally.

We all want to be happy, but… how? University of Harvard shares three keys that can significantly help increase feelings of happiness And enjoy life more. Experts recommend starting by putting into practice one of them that you like the most, and then trying others (one each for a week) to see how they help increase your daily happiness. Are. We tell you what each of them consists of.

1. Enjoy the little moments

Your alarm doesn’t go off and, oh no! You are late for work; It starts raining and you don’t have an umbrella; You forget your cell phone at home and yes, you have to go back for it… There are many small everyday things that we experience as big ‘tragedies’ And this can ruin our day, but there are also many other things that can brighten our day and to which we sometimes do not pay enough attention.

We must be able to change focus and Stop to enjoy the small moments of everyday life What brings us well-being and happiness: spending an afternoon reading an interesting book, listening to your favorite podcast, having dinner with the family, drinking coffee with your friends… As Harvard experts say, there are studies that show That Appreciate the small happy moments This is one of the keys that can make you feel happy.

Furthermore, we must Congratulate yourself and celebrate your small daily accomplishmentsBe it completing some pending work or achieving some small goal at the gym.

and it’s the same We often associate happiness with big life events: a wedding, a birth, a major success at work… But, although these milestones are important, we cannot limit our happiness to these occasional situations that occur very rarely in life . It’s no secret that happiness is also made up of small everyday moments, which are ultimately what make up the majority of our lives.

2. Exercise outside

Health and happiness go together And, as you already know, one of the best habits to improve health is physical exercise, as it helps control weight, strengthens the heart, bones and muscles as well. , improves mood. There are many other benefits too.

He aerobic exercise (such as walking, cycling or running) release ‘happy hormones’ which improve mood and well-being and can help reduce stress. Additionally, repetitive muscle contractions that occur during walking, swimming or doing yoga, etc. Increases serotonin levels It is a very important hormone in our body as it is most responsible for our happiness.

However, How much physical exercise should we do? The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults should perform between 150 and 300 minutes per week Moderate aerobic physical activities (or between 75 and 150 minutes if they are intense) and muscle strengthening activities 2 or 3 days a week. You can alternate the cardio routine with the strength routine or, if you prefer, dedicate 5 or 10 minutes to doing cardio after your weight training.

Of course, according to Harvard, a study assures this Just 90 minutes of exercise per week already provides improvements In mood similar to antidepressant medication. Ninety minutes is the minimum you should do. By exercising for 15 minutes a day, you can benefit your health both physically and mentally.

If we combine spending time outside with exercise, success is certain, It has been proven that contact with nature is good for our physical and mental health. Exposure to green spaces (parks, forests, meadows…) and blue areas (rivers, beaches, canals…) has a therapeutic effect: it reduces stress, combats depression and anxiety. , Well-being and mood improvesBesides helping us breathe better and strengthening our immune system.

A scientific study even found that this is simply a fact Viewing green trees from a hospital window speeds recovery Of patients after operation. Now you should feel motivated to get out and exercise, so do so!

3. Underestimating the importance of decisions

it’s always good to have options, Can you imagine a life in which you can’t make decisions or have an opinion about anything? In which everything is chosen for you by others? Don’t you think it would be too dull and boring?

However, there are too many options or decisions Drinking alcohol is also not a positive thing, because it is also This gives us more worries And so, more stress, Furthermore, Harvard experts point out that, according to research, people who are given more options to choose from, They have more opportunities to repent,

Important decisions are those that generate the most anxiety, but Small day-to-day decisions, No matter how small or insignificant they may seem, they also take up our time and can have an impact on us. so we have to learn Make them relatable and invest as little time as possible in them, As? We tell you.

One way to get rid of the anxiety of constantly choosing is to limit our time on them. Decisions that, if we are wrong, will have no consequences Important And once the final decision is made, do not hesitate and go ahead with it. When you start doing this you will see how much time and headache you save yourself and those around you.

Those who cannot avoid attending a large number of events every day, even while keeping the decisions in perspective, can take some time for themselves by practicing spiritual or meditation retreatIn which all they have to do is work on their peace of mind, without any interference or worries, for a few days.