Gustavo Alfaro: “Take care of the children because they are the future of Costa Rica”

March 23, 2024

gustavo alfaro After winning against Honduras and managing to qualify for the Copa America, he was very clear in delivering his message.

The first thing is that he wants time with selected people Facing the competition, which starts in June, in the second half of the month.

For Alfaro the goal is not at the regional championship, but at the World Cup.

“The quest is not just to qualify for the World Cup, it is not to qualify for the sake of qualifying, but to compete and we are far from that,” he said.

“I hope that we will have the opportunity to be closer to the players,” he said and this message should be the basis for Fedefootball and Unfoot to work to give time to the tricolor.

The second thing they saved was the process of giving a new face to the national team and the young people started to shine.

“Take care of the boys because they are the future of Costa Rica,” he asked before explaining that the team has made progress in the week they were together.

“It was advanced, why? The results give us the possibility to look further and with good results it is easier to improve. It is also not right to stick to the results, tomorrow we will have to self-criticize,” Alfaro said.

Finally, let me touch on the issue of upcoming rivals and their weights.

He concluded, “I prefer playing against Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and England than other teams, even if we have a bad time, because this is the time to teach and this is the time to teach and be competitive.”

sele Costa Rica will play its sixth Copa America Tricolor has reached the quarter-finals on two occasions.

