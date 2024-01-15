Glitter Magazine | Everything You Need to Know About the New ‘American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2’ Trailer

FeatureFlash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Trailer for American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2Starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, the season was released on March 20 after a six-month break.

On April 3, American Horror Story will resume its twelfth season American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2. The season was temporarily put on hold in October 2023 due to filming delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming was halted for a few months in early July of the same year and resumed in November after negotiations were finalized. Filming of the season ended in late January.

Plot Summary and Trailer Breakdown

Emma Roberts plays Anna, a successful former child actress trying to reach new levels of stardom. She and her husband, played by Matt Czuchry, want to have a child, but Anna has difficulty conceiving. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian introduces Anna’s new manager, Siobhan, as a stoic businesswoman who is willing to go to great lengths for her clients. Chaos ensues when Anna begins to undergo unconventional methods to get pregnant while maintaining her career and marriage.

oh my god this is new #AHSDelicate promo – Caitlin (@_susanyang) 20 March 2024

The trailer begins with Anna and Siobhan dining at an expensive restaurant, where Anna awkwardly bites a bone and chews it with relative ease. She is then shown swimming in a pool, where a black claw emerges from her pregnant stomach. “I’m going to give you the life of your dreams,” Siobhan says, speaking over juxtaposed images of burning walks and gruesome physical scenes. What will you sacrifice for this?” Anna replies, “Anything,” and the two kiss in a room that appears to be filled with other people.

Additionally, the trailer shows quick shots of dramatic moments from the program, such as Anna being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, a group of women dressed in black and matching headgear with feathers, and Various attacks on familiar and unknown characters. Anna presumably calls Siobhan a “monster”. She is then shown in the same black charms as the mysterious group of women, replying, “Oh no, babe, I’m much worse.”

American Horror Story: Fragile Cast and how to watch

American Horror Story: Fragile based on the novel critical condition By Danielle Rollins. Series regulars like Roberts, Denis O’Hare, Dominic Burgess, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman return, and Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela J Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, Julie White and a list of newcomers Is. Maaz Ali joins the impressive roster of anthology series. The second half of the season will begin airing on FX on April 8 and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

You can watch the trailer for this American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 below and stream it on Hulu here.