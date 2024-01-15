Ukraine attacks two Russian ships in Crimea after a new wave of massive bombings against Kiev

A missile explosion is seen in the sky above the city during a Russian missile attack in Kiev, Ukraine (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)



ukraine claimed on Sunday that it had attacked two Russian military ships off the peninsula Crimea After another wave of massive bombing against Kiev and area of LvivDue to which no victim was saved.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up bombing in recent weeks And on Saturday Moscow forces claimed to have captured the village IvanivskeAbout BakhmutOn the Eastern Front.

The mayor in Kiev warned citizens of the attack. “Explosion in the capital. Air defense work. do not leave shelterhe wrote on telegram Vitali Klitschko.

According to serguei popkoIn charge of the military administration of Kiev, the attack was launched from Russian territory Saratov,

Governor of Lviv Region, Maksim Kozitskyreported its share of missile attacks in the district of womensouth of town Lviv,

People take shelter in a metro station during a Russian missile attack in Kiev (Reuters/Thomas Peter)



officials informed Some damage after bombing, But No victim’s complaint was registered.

Ukrainian Air Force gave this information Russia launches 29 cruise missiles and 28 drones And they managed to shoot down 18 missiles and 25 drones.

Russia has increased the intensity of its bombings against Ukraine in recent days And on Friday he launched a major attack against Energy infrastructure.

A police officer inspects a part of a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile intercepted during a missile strike in a park in Kiev (Reuters/Valentin Ogirenko)



Ukraine, which is struggling to find weapons and troops after more than two years of war, has vowed to respond.

lToThe Ukrainian Armed Forces reported “successfully” attacking the Russian amphibious landing ships “Yamal” and “Azov”. during the bombing of the port of sevastopolOn the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

Furthermore, he reported They attacked a communications center and several positions with the infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Amphibious landing ship Azov in file photo. (Reuters/Yoruk Isik)

Ukraine regularly bombards Crimea with missiles and drones Since the peninsula has strategic importance for the logistics and supply of Russian forces occupying the south of the country.

A missile was shot down by Polish air counters over Kiev (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

In polandThe Operational Command of the Armed Forces (RSZ) signaled at night “Intense long-range aircraft activity originating from the Russian Federation was observed.”

“All necessary procedures to guarantee the safety of Polish airspace were activated and RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation.”he said in a statement.

Afterwards, the Polish military signaled for about forty seconds, ““Polish airspace was violated by one of the cruise missiles launched tonight by the aviation of the Russian Federation (…).”

“The object flew into Polish space near the city of Oserdo (East) and remained there for 39 seconds,” he said, underlining that the missile was observed by military radars during the entire period of flight.

Poland, which is a member of NATO, said this Will seek clarification from Moscow regarding the incidentThe Foreign Ministry indicated.

A similar incident occurred in December, when a Russian missile entered Polish airspace and left it a few minutes later, heading towards Ukraine.

Poland has been a key ally for Ukraine since Russia launched an offensive against the former Soviet republic in February 2022.

(With information from AFP)