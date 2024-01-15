“The Idea of ​​Being With You”: A Modern Romance with Anne Hathaway on Prime Video

“The Idea of ​​Being With You” stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzin, directed by Michael Showalter. This romantic drama, premiering on Prime Video on May 2, is based on the book by Robin Lee.

,the idea of ​​being with you“, film adaptation of the book of the same name robin leePublished in 2017, explores a touching and contemporary love story. Anne Hathaway Solenn plays a single mother who, against all odds, falls in love with Hayes Campbell, played by nicholas gallitzinYoung and attractive singer of a popular group august moon, The chance meeting between Solenn and Hayes occurs in an unexpected context, when she attends a festival with her teenage daughter. CoachellaA job he took over after his predecessor left.

The romance that ensues between Solenn and Hayes is as passionate as it is improbable, marked by the challenges presented by Hayes’ fame. Their affair, though passionate, is quickly tested by the realities of public life and the demands of Hayes’ superstar status.

This marks the return of film Michael Showalter Following his first appearance six years earlier, at the SXSW Film Festival, where he presented and received praise for works such as “.Hello, my name is Doris“(2015) and”very sick“(2017).”the idea of ​​being with you” is intended to be a dramatic-romantic comedy about the complexity of modern relationships.

,the idea of ​​being with you“Promises to be an exploration fresh And Contemporary About love, about the unique challenges and opportunities faced by relationships in the age of celebrity. Releasing exclusively on Prime Video on May 2, 2024, the film is set to capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences across the globe.

Trailer for “the idea of ​​being with you,

The trailer also reveals the first single from the soundtrack, “dance before you walk“And promises to have a soundtrack just as captivating as the film.

