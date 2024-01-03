The law on credit cards goes into effect in NY

NY. Starting this Sunday, businesses in this state must clearly post the purchase price on items paid for by credit card, including the 4% surcharge charged to customers.

This is necessitated by a new law that aims to increase transparency in credit card transactions.

“The New Yorker People who use credit cards have the right to know the total cost of a purchase, including any surcharges, before reaching the register. This new law will provide both consumers and business owners with clarity and transparency regarding surcharges when using credit cards. Credit,

The state now requires prices to be displayed in three ways:

First: Show two prices, one more if you pay card And less if you pay in cash. Second: Show the price to be paid by card, but tell the customer they will get a discount if they pay by cash. Third: Change all prices so that they are equal to the amount the card pays.

Effective February 11, 2024, this law allows local governments to be involved in enforcing this law, providing consumers with additional resources for compliance, and providing local governments with broader opportunities to promote consumer protection. consumer For its citizens.

If there is an issue regarding credit card pricing at the Register, DCP encourages consumers to file a complaint with DCP to receive a refund of any excessive fees paid to a merchant in the state.

Also, file a complaint with the NY Attorney General , https://es.ag.ny.gov/file-complaint or with participating local governments, to enforce the law against a merchant you believe has violated it.

Business owners or consumers who want to know more information about this new law can visit the page , https://dos.ny.gov/business-resources.

If you want to see more examples or aren’t sure whether you’re following the law correctly, visit the website www.dos.ny.gov/CreditCardSurcharge Or contact (800) 697-1220, available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

