The Mexican government will provide a subsidy of US$110 per month for six months to Venezuelan returnees.

(CNN in Spanish) — The Mexican government will launch a program that includes providing a US$110 subsidy for six months to Venezuelan migrants who are returning to their country, Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena announced at a press conference with the president on Thursday. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Bárcena explained that the measure is part of the “Vuelta a la Patria” plan, in which the governments of Mexico and Venezuela signed an agreement earlier this month and argued that his country’s aim was to help Venezuelans return to their homeland. Have to help. After trying the country, without success, to reach the United States.

The “Vuelta a la Patria” plan was implemented in Venezuela since August 2018 and envisages an “air and land bridge” for Venezuelan migrants who leave voluntarily after “finding no opportunities for life” in those places. Return to your country. Had traveled.

According to the official, the program also provides for agreements with private Venezuelan and Mexican companies to employ Venezuelan migrants.

In return, the Mexican government agrees to provide them with financial support for one semester. “So, there is an incentive for them to return to their country,” he said.

The agreement was signed by Bárcena and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil within the framework of the meeting of the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on March 1 and is part of the “Return to the Homeland” plan. Caracas launched to welcome Venezuelan returnees.

More than 7.7 million refugees and migrants have left Venezuela by August 2023, according to data from UNHCR and the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants of Venezuela (R4V Platform). About 6.5 million of them have arrived in 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Most Venezuelan emigrants seek other destinations due to the political and economic situation.