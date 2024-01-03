The minimum wage will increase in 2024 for residents of this US state

Many states in the country have increased the salaries of their residents so far in 2024. For example, in California, this year started with notable changes in terms of monthly income above.



In January the base wage increased from $15.50 USD an hour to exactly $16.00 USD for the same period. However, a major change in this aspect is still expected.

Who will benefit from this?

Those who will directly benefit will be employees of large fast food chains serving California.

In short, this salary adjustment is planned for April this year. Then, these workers will earn $20.00 USD per hour, a monthly wage that is not disproportionate when compared to wages in previous years.

cost overruns

It is anticipated that the above wage increases will have a domino effect for employees of large fast food chains. Because This will lead to a wave of salary increases in other service sectors.

The newspaper addressed the topic San Diego Union-Tribune, “This is likely to have an impact on a range of consumer prices, from the cost of eating out to maintaining your garden.”

Daniel Enemark, The chief economist of the San Diego Center for Regional Policy and Innovation also expressed his opinion in front of the media.

“The new minimum wage in an industry like fast food will become the de facto minimum wage, among the lowest in the economy and with lower training and experience requirements.”

“It becomes an option for someone with a salary under $20.00 USD because they know they can get a higher salary in fast food,” the expert said.

It will therefore be very difficult for employers to recruit employees to positions that offer less than $20.00 USD per hour.



