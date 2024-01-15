The new trend is becoming widespread and it’s even more effective than walking 10,000 steps a day



Walking 10,000 steps or more per day has been established as the perfect method to burn calories, lose weight, and maintain good health. Many studies and research confirm that this habit helps in weight loss and significantly reduces the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative disorders. However, it is important to recognize that the number of steps is only one part of a more comprehensive approach to health. A balanced diet and healthy lifestyle as well as the intensity and variety of exercise play an essential role in overall well-being. This holistic approach ensures deeper and more sustainable improvements in quality of life.

The exercise that is more effective than walking 10,000 steps a day

On the other hand, Jumping rope is an effective alternative to walking 10,000 steps a dayOffers a cardiovascular exercise that not only strengthens muscles, but also helps burn fat.

It’s an accessible exercise that can be done at home or outside with just some sneakers and a rope, making it increasingly popular among people looking for quick results.

Additionally, jumping rope not only increases your heart rate and works your arm and leg muscles, but it also has the potential Improves mood due to release of neurotransmitters Like dopamine, serotonin, endorphins and enkephalins. A 2018 meta-analysis supports these benefits by showing that rope training can improve strength in adults over the age of 50.

Additional benefits include Improve heart health, Lowering blood pressure, enhancing motor coordination and balance, as well as increasing bone density, especially relevant for women in the menopausal transition.

Additionally, can jump rope Increase running speed and become more effective at burning calories than walking, due to its intense nature and involvement of more muscle groups. Incorporating this exercise into a training routine along with a balanced diet can promote healthy weight loss and improve cardiovascular fitness.

benefits

Jumping rope has many important health benefits, First, it helps prevent injuries by working on proprioception and reducing impact on the ankles, knees and hips. On the other hand, jumping rope can contribute to weight loss, as it can burn up to 1,000 calories in an hour of exercise. Besides, Strengthens coordination and neuromuscular strengthAnd also protects and strengthens bone mass.

Another notable benefit is Improves body posture, which can help prevent hip flexor-related injuries. Additionally, jumping rope keeps your heart healthy and improves cardiovascular endurance, which reduces fatigue and increases stamina during running. This may also help develop agility and speed,

Likewise, this exercise is a great ally reduce stress And improve breathing. Finally, jumping rope is a economic and accessible activity Which can be done anywhere, making it a great option when the weather is not conducive to exercising outside.

Technique

when you jump, The rope is rotated by the wrists, not by the arms., It is important to keep your arms close to your body and shoulders, with your forearms stable. Jump off the ball of your foot and land softly without landing completely on your heels. It is not necessary to jump high; A few centimeters is enough, as long as you reach the top of the rope. Additionally, it is important to keep your legs slightly bent at all times.

Existence different forms of jumping What you can try to add variety to your training routine:

Easy jumping involves making a quick and comfortable jump without moving from your position.

Single-leg jumps involve jumping on one leg while slightly bending the other knee; Then you change legs.

The running phase involves alternating which foot you land on each jump, mimicking the running motion without leading.

The double jump involves jumping slightly higher and rotating the rope twice as fast so that it passes under your feet twice before touching the ground again.

Ways to avoid injuries

Prepare your body slowly Before starting your session, it is important to avoid injuries. Start by stretching each part of your body and take a few minutes to do different warm-up exercises.

Consider the surface where you exercise, Very hard surfaces put more stress on your joints than soft surfaces. If you practice this exercise regularly, choose a floor that will reduce injuries.

It is important to remember that, like any physical activity, the benefits of jumping rope do not appear immediately. In addition, it is also important to combine physical exercise with other healthy habits.



















