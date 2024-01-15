Carlos Correa said no to Bobby Witt Jr.

third day of the regular session of major League Baseball So far it has been abundant in all aspects of the game. Puerto Rican in carlos correa Took advantage of his great skills with the gloves to steal show in a 5×1 win minnesota twins About this kansas city royals,

The two met for novenas on Saturday, March 30. Kauffman Stadium, as part of the second game in a series of three challenges. especially minnesota He won both matches while displaying timely hitting, good pitching, and solid defense.

Likewise, regarding this last aspect, the Puerto Rican carlos correa He made headlines for eliminating a threat from the Warriors led by Matt Cutraro on reliever Griffin Jacques in the eighth inning.

Carlos Correa was faster than Witt Jr.

When the game found a slight favor minnesota twinsThe home team tried to create an opportunity to take advantage on the scoreboard, which was 1–1 at the end of the eighth inning.

In the first example, Maikel Garcia started with a strikeout and later, it was the turn of Bobby Witt Jr., Who talked to walk. With Vinny Pasquantino already in the batter’s box, the speedy shortstop Kansas City He set out to win second base.

still, carlos correa He completed a great defensive action and closed the door for her. receptor Christian Vazquez I was alert to the intentions of wit jr And, as soon as he received Jacques’ delivery, he immediately threw to second. However, the ball went in a different direction from the pad carlos correaThe one who had to take an extra step managed to catch the ball.

Puerto Rican doesn’t miss game in video shared on X account ChiefYou can see how he immediately reacted by bringing his glove down and touching the lower back bobby wit jr So the game was out second and the innings was practically sealed in favor of the visitors.

The Minnesota Twins took advantage and added

Thanks for the emotional pressure from carlos correa, Twins He was successful in adding four runs in the beginning of the ninth inning. the party started well Vazquez With a single to bring home a run Alex Kirilloff And Byron Buxtonwith a sacrifice fly and a double, respectively.

like this, carlos correa Paved the way for second consecutive victory on the way to minnesota twins With the score of 5-1. Finally, the series concludes on Sunday, when Bailey Ober and Brady Singer face off on the mound.

