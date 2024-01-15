The plunging neckline and XXL bun on the arm of François-Henri Pinault caused a sensation in Cannes this May 20.

This Saturday, May 20, celebrities continue to parade on the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. In fact, that day, Martin Scorsese presented flower moon killer, On this occasion, the magnificent Salma Hayek arrived on the red carpet on the arm of her husband François-Henri Pinault. The 56-year-old actress chose an outfit that did not go unnoticed. In fact, she walked the red carpet with tremendous cleavage. Signed by Alexander McQueen, her dress immediately attracted all the photographers who rushed to capture the moment.

a glamorous couple

▪ Red Steps Killer of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese

@McQueen and @gucci with @salmahayek in high jewellery. #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/BYxwXjNPVK

— Kering (@KeringGroup) May 20, 2023

As far as jewelry is concerned, Salma Hayek chose a stunning necklace. Her raised hair was highlighting her gorgeous head posture. Her husband was not spared. Actually, François-Henri Pinault was seen in a black suit, The brilliant actress was also able to meet: Carole Bouquet and Caroline de Monaco, who came with the family, but also Cate Blanchett, Tobey Maguire, Elodie Bouchez, Costa-Gavras, Isabelle Huppert, Rossi de Palma, Nabila, Naomi Campbell …a carpet red which once again received visits from international celebrities.

Find this article on Closermag.fr

