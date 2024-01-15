The Haitian Troubles and the Third World War (1 of 2) AlMomento.net

The author is an agricultural engineer, lawyer, writer and politician. He lives in New York.

1 – Haiti is bleeding. He is destroyed before our eyes and before the eyes of the world. Troubled Haiti is falling apart in the face of the indifferent presence of imperialism and its organizations. Haiti is suffering from grief and death. So many troubles swallow him up. Their pain is indescribable. His hunger stirs the acids that eat away at the social stomachs of his people. Their children are food for insects and human cruelty. His men and women are caricatures of ghosts. Haiti is dying for us. Many of their troubles, shortcomings and pains have been destroyed. Those guilty of their suffering and death wait only for that last day, so that, along with the repentant hypocrites, they can attend their funerals carrying huge flower arrangements. After this, they will claim as inheritance the gold and silver that nature has collected in the mountains of that unfortunate country.

2- What is behind so much indifference? Where there is gold and silver, imperialist geopolitics is working with maximum treachery. The solutions to the political, social and economic problems troubling that black nation today are very simple, but the imperial perversion of the North does not want peace and progress in Haiti. The shark wants chaos in Haiti, throughout Latin America, and in the so-called Third World, so that it can fish in troubled rivers.

3 – The most illustrative case of this deviation is that of El Salvador. Uncle Sam opposes the peace of that allied country; And they do so by citing legal clauses on respect for human rights, which they conveniently twist and adapt to justify their opposition to the eradication of gangs, whose survival counts for continuing the anarchy that is such a situation. Which allows them. It is easy to control those “backyards” without much effort and continue to plunder ruthlessly, as they have been doing for more than 200 years in the so-called Third World. To demonstrate this premise, you only have to read the story that tells of imperialist adventures through Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

4 – These courageous people with minds of hatred and crime, with iron feet, clawed hands and lying mouths became experts in waging wars, in coups, in looting, in genocide, in terrorism, in destabilization. , in overthrowing progressive governments, in creating anarchy and in killing those who raise revolutionary flags.

5 – Given the past record of imperialist actions, it is easy to conclude that these powers do not want peace and progress neither for Haiti, nor for El Salvador, nor for any other country in Latin America, Africa and Asia. For. Domination and plundering are easy if there is war, instability, poverty, starvation, deprivation, malnutrition, illiteracy, ignorance, insecurity, complete anarchy in cities, and even civil, cultural decline and immorality. 532 years of colonialism demonstrates the truth of this premise. Due to this policy they have become richer, while others have become poorer.

6 – Without looking for only the four legs of the cat, in the previous pages you will find the cause or causes (not the people of the United States), but its political and business elites do not want any solution for the present. By the way, to the Haitian problem It is easy to solve.

7 – Previously, other people with notable ranks in geopolitics, ordinary citizens, and powers like China and Russia have proposed in the United Nations and other international organizations that the solution to the Haitian problem begins with arming and training 1,500 people that constitute them. The Haitian army and thousands of police. But they must be equipped with modern weapons to counter the gangs who have training, weapons and sophisticated munitions manufactured in the United States and Europe.

8 – This proposal has been completely ignored, because they do not want any solution, but want to continue the chaos, to continue fishing in the “troubled river”, as they have been so far, cold blooded and all Have been doing it immorally. World.

9 – If the elites ruling the United States and Europe wanted to solve the Haitian problem, they would have done so a long time ago. They don’t, because they are a group of evil warriors with a colonialist and racist mentality, who only care about their business interests. Haiti is only a thousand kilometers away from the United States, Ukraine is about 10 thousand kilometers away. However, the elite ruling America have endangered world peace by using Ukraine as cannon fodder to destroy the Russian Federation. Once this goal is achieved (hypothetically), once that huge country breaks into pieces, the United States will remain the only world power, and at its feet will be Europe, the United Kingdom, and Russia with their federated states. Will stay.

10 – In this absurd war in Ukraine, the United States has already spent more than 200 billion dollars, and Europe more than 60 billion, but for a very poor Haiti, whose inhabitants have to eat the land to survive. In this Dantesque portrait, the imperialist elite have no mercy towards this people, an image of the maximum suffering a human group can endure. This is tantamount to “Jewish genocide”. They also did not want to treat the Haitians as pigs or chickens, so that they could send them a few tons of corn from the surplus they had, and which they would often throw into the sea to maintain the stability of the prices of this grain on the international market. Are. But be careful! Keep in mind that this money does not go to Ukraine, but to the United States to its weapons and military equipment factories, creating thousands of quality jobs and, as a result, boosting the American economy. Damn it, long live wars, they bring profits, good jobs and strengthen the economy!

11 – It should also be considered that the planned destabilization of Haiti, by the powers already mentioned, is a contradiction, because in a twist, they also destabilize our Dominican Republic, creating conditions that could lead to the merger of the two countries. So that it is ours, not theirs, who bear the burden of the desperately poor, the sick and the diseased, the uneducated, and the political, social and economic chaos into which that country has fallen.

12 – As we know that the elite of the imperialist power of the North have countries that act as their backyard, it is reasonable to conclude that if they do not want El Salvador to eliminate its gangs, then, in the same For the reasons are their interests, they do not want Haiti to be free of the gangs that are currently plaguing it, because as we have already said, if they wanted to eliminate these gangs, they would take appropriate steps. Would have done this long ago. For their solution. But there is no interest in how to solve this problem, they look at the other side. They look to Ukraine, where there is plenty of fishing.

13 – In this incarnation we have to understand that these imperialist powers want the people of the third world to remain in the deepest and darkest pit of existence. Education, development, full democracy and sovereignty are the mortal enemies of imperialism’s domination and plunder; Something they do is in collusion with the national elites, who, it has been proven, do not love their own people, but rather in exchange for the collusion that their imperialist partners share with them. , love.

14 – The most illustrative case of this sinister symbiosis is with Barrick Gold and Knoop in our Dominican Republic. When Lionel’s dealer negotiated the exploitation of the Pueblo Viejo gold deposit 97 to 3 with that international mining company, Konp, rather than supporting the protest against that scandal, on the contrary, invoked security legal precedent to block that transaction. expressed his support for, which only benefits Barrick Gold.

(To be continued next week…)









