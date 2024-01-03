The Regime: new series with Kate Winslet

Arrests, terrorist attacks, rebellions and other incidents disrupt the existence of this regime that wants to create “a new Europe”.

The second trailer shows us a Machiavellian and calculating Winslet (flamboyant as Queen Anne) Favorite), who is willing to do anything to maintain power and get what she wants, making Logan Roy inheritance,

Airdate of Government

According to HBO’s announcement, the series will air on the platform on March 3, 2024, to kick off a year full of surprises…

What are you talking about Government ,

The summary is clear: “An authoritarian regime is on the verge of collapse. We enter the walls of his palace and experience the events that excite him for a year.

Kate Winslet plays a woman who becomes a charismatic leader to her people, doing everything she can to increase her power and destroy anyone who dares oppose her. But a president sends an emissary to try to negotiate…

His proposal: a hand job to enhance Kate Winslet’s power. But he must demonstrate his trust and credibility to the President’s team, which leads to all kinds of problems as well as some angry outbursts…

cast of Government

Kate Winslet is the creator and star of this story, which also stars Hugh Grant, who has appeared in series such as to undo with nicole kidman and a lot of english Scandal With Ben Whishaw; Matthias Schoenaerts, seen in amsterdam And of rust and boneGuillaume Gallien, and Andrea Riseborough who was nominated for an Oscar in 2023. Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louis Mynet, Rory Keenan, Carl Markovich and Pippa Heywood also star.