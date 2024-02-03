The woman accused Coppell of not recording payments made on her loan. news from mexico

Woman reports Coppell did not keep records of payments made on her loan

Mexico.- Testimony of a woman recorded recently 7th January on TikTok account reality tv starhas gained relevance across various digital platforms in February.

In the video, a distressed looking woman narrates her experience at a store Kopelfrom where he requested the loan bancopelBut he assures that many of his payments They were not correctly registered in the system.

recognize yourself as single motherThe woman expressed her deep dissatisfaction with what happened, calling the situation unfair,

“Good afternoon, it’s January 2, I came here to the Coppell store to make a payment at BancoPay, where they gave me a loan, and where they do not reflect all my payments in their system. ‘ Said the woman. ‘I want justice to be done!’

Publication has been generated Wave of solidarity on social networkswith users Expressing your support and sharing similar experiences, Furthermore, it has aroused interest among authorities and public opinion regarding possible irregularities. Bancopal payment registration system.

In the comments, more people joined in to share bad experiences In the above stores: