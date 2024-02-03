Another station on the Union Radio Circuit in Valencia: Onda 100.9, off air by order of Contel





Another station on the Union Radio Circuit in Valencia was closed down by officials of the National Telecommunications Commission (Contel). Now it was the turn of Superstation Onda.

With this government decision, listeners will stop listening to content from places like La Gran Naranja, hosted by Georgette Isaac; The micros “50 y delle” by Demelís Díaz, the program “Siempre es Tarde” with Ricardo Graff and Lucas Sarabia, among other interesting proposals that amused and informed the listeners.

The unit was part of the Union Radio circuit, along with Onda, La Mega and the now defunct Union Radio Noticias y Exitos. Only La Mega survives, it is not known for how long.

Contel shuts down Onda radio station

On 14 October 2022, the station was ordered to cease broadcasting in a resolution dated the 7th of that month. Union Radio Valencia 105.3 FM, for “expiration of the concession”. According to Espacio Público, the same day, reportedly closed Play Top 91.5 FM, stations from the same state and from the same Union Radio Circuit. «It’s still broadcast, just with another name: Millennials”, the NGO detailed,

Fourteen days later, on October 28, 2022, Contel ordered the stations to cease broadcasting. 99.1 hits fm, which operates in Valencia. He was taken off air the same day Platinium 88.1 FM, Innovación Panamericana Stereo 98.3 FM And Joy 104.9 FMIn Tachira state.

This February 2, it was Onda’s turn and with it at least 290 radio stations closed down in Venezuela from 2003 to 2023. Onda started the count in 2024 to show the weakness of freedom of expression in Venezuela.