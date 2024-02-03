Adult star Lana Rhodes posts provocative new photo – but concerned fans say she ‘needs help’

Adult star Lana Rhodes has shocked and surprised her fans in equal measure by sharing a daring new photo.

The attractive star shared the photo with her 16 million followers, who saw her wearing a tiny green bikini. Leaving little to the imagination of her fans, Lana peered through her glasses as she peered into the camera lens.









The brunette beauty also had her hair grown out, which extended from the seat to the ground, on which she was caught lying down. She then teasingly captioned the post: “I need a bf to dress me up and take aesthetic outfit pics.”

Her followers were quick to react to the image and while some praised her return to the industry, others were worried for her.

(Image: lannerhoeds/Instagram)



Lana was one of the biggest names in the adult world before she left the world, damaging her former career. Speaking in 2022, Lana suggested the industry should be banned after opening up about her negative experiences as an adult star.

At one point he even asked that all his X-rated videos be removed from the internet. But, in 2023, she made a career U-turn and announced her return to Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, where she said she would be relaunching her exclusive content page.

(Image: Lana Rhodes/Instagram)



Since returning to OnlyFans, he has teased his followers with snippets and photos for upcoming content on platforms like Instagram and Xx.

However, with a significantly lower figure than the last time she made adult content, observers have been less kind to the model.





One wrote: “You don’t need a man who needs you to eat.”

Another said: “Will someone help him? This is hurting.”

(Image: Getty Images)



A third typed: “She really was one of the most beautiful women ever until a few years ago.”

While a fourth said: ‘What happened to that girl I used to see years ago.’

However, one fan jumped to Lana's defense, writing: "Wow ridiculous comments. If you guys were real fans and/or cared you would know as she has said before that she has an eating disorder and struggles with it." Bringing good luck to you."









When Ratajkowski was asked last year how she felt about her OnlyFans relaunch, she said: “The implied nudity and the implied sexuality is really beautiful and also a way of creative expression.

“So it’s just things that I would do in my real life, or things that I find really creative or beautiful. But we never go as far as, oh, like your breasts have to be out for this scene.”