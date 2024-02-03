Adult star Lana Rhodes posts provocative new photo – but concerned fans say she ‘needs help’

Adult star Lana Rhodes has shocked and surprised her fans in equal measure by sharing a daring new photo.

The attractive star shared the photo with her 16 million followers, who saw her wearing a tiny green bikini. Leaving little to the imagination of her fans, Lana peered through her glasses as she peered into the camera lens.

The brunette beauty also had her hair grown out, which extended from the seat to the ground, on which she was caught lying down. She then teasingly captioned the post: “I need a bf to dress me up and take aesthetic outfit pics.”

Her followers were quick to react to the image and while some praised her return to the industry, others were worried for her.

‘I need a BF to dress me up and take pictures of beautiful outfits’(Image: lannerhoeds/Instagram)

Lana was one of the biggest names in the adult world before she left the world, damaging her former career. Speaking in 2022, Lana suggested the industry should be banned after opening up about her negative experiences as an adult star.

At one point he even asked that all his X-rated videos be removed from the internet. But, in 2023, she made a career U-turn and announced her return to Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, where she said she would be relaunching her exclusive content page.

Fans have been quick to appreciate Lana’s (left) slim figure since her return to the adult industry(Image: Lana Rhodes/Instagram)

