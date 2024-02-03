Real Madrid appealed for the player, but it was confirmed that he would not be in the derby against Atlético

2024-02-02

real Madrid It is measured on Sunday athletic Of Madrid (2:00 pm) In the classic of the capital on the 23rd of Liga Day spain, The match will be the third to be played in less than a month: the Whites won super cup Of spain (5-3), Colchoneros took revenge cup of King And this santiago bernabeu The third duel will be achieved, only for this league,

Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid: Date and time of the capital derby on 23rd of La Liga de Espana live on Tigo Sports

Although you may want to arrive with all the stats on every Classic, there are also many casualties. less in madrid Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) imposed the match on the Madrid player Aurélien TchoumeniDue to accumulation of warnings. After the controversy of the postponed matches of the 20th match, the organization approved chouameni Reaching his fifth yellow card of the season. According to the RFEF report, the competition rejected Madrid’s charges against the yellow card shown to the French player in the match played at Getafe (0-2). chouameni (M.92′), which forces him to a one-match suspension due to the accumulation of cautions and absence from Sunday’s derby. Referee de Burgos Bengoechea warned the French for “negligently bringing down an opponent in a dispute for the ball” and the white team claimed that their player had not come into contact with an opponent, so it was unlikely that he had brought him down. dropped it. like this. Careless

madrid explanation