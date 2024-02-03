Real Madrid appealed for the player, but it was confirmed that he would not be in the derby against Atlético

2024-02-02
real Madrid It is measured on Sunday athletic Of Madrid (2:00 pm) In the classic of the capital on the 23rd of Liga Day spain,
The match will be the third to be played in less than a month: the Whites won super cup Of spain (5-3), Colchoneros took revenge cup of King And this santiago bernabeu The third duel will be achieved, only for this league,
Although you may want to arrive with all the stats on every Classic, there are also many casualties.
less in madrid
Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) imposed the match on the Madrid player Aurélien TchoumeniDue to accumulation of warnings.
After the controversy of the postponed matches of the 20th match, the organization approved chouameni Reaching his fifth yellow card of the season.
According to the RFEF report, the competition rejected Madrid’s charges against the yellow card shown to the French player in the match played at Getafe (0-2). chouameni (M.92′), which forces him to a one-match suspension due to the accumulation of cautions and absence from Sunday’s derby.
Referee de Burgos Bengoechea warned the French for “negligently bringing down an opponent in a dispute for the ball” and the white team claimed that their player had not come into contact with an opponent, so it was unlikely that he had brought him down. dropped it. like this. Careless
madrid explanation
Real Madrid argued that this was demonstrated by videographic evidence and that the referee also ruled that the opposing team was offside, something that would not have happened if the error had existed at the origin of the file.
In its proposal, the competition says that it is not its responsibility to assess the negligence of the action and that repeated viewing of the images has not allowed it to conclude, “beyond any doubt, that the action that caused the warning Granted, it did not occur as “expected.” The referee described and, ultimately, proved the material error revealed in the referee’s report.”
“On the contrary, these images appear to prove that, at least in the first victory, said contact occurred and caused a player of the opposing team to fall. “This conclusion does not contradict what has been said by the accusing club, despite the referee’s subsequent decision,” he said.
(tagstotranslate)Atlético de Madrid
Source link