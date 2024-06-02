The World Health Organization has warned that cancer cases worldwide will increase by almost 80%

WHO projections show that cancer cases will increase between now and 2050.

mark hey meteorite france 02/06/2024 20:00 5 minutes

The World Health Organization, through its International Center for Cancer Research, recently highlighted a Worrying projections for the coming decades: Cancer cases to increase by 77% by 2050. This figure is the result of various demographic and environmental factors, and produces a situation A significant challenge to global public health.

What is causing this increase?

Aging and growth of the world population are major factors There is an estimated increase in cancer cases in this. As the population ages, the number of people at risk naturally increases. Besides, Modifiable risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol, obesity and Air pollution also contributes to this trend.

WHO predicts more than 35 million new cases of cancer in 2050, which represents an increase of 77% compared to the estimated 20 million cases in 2022.

Geographic and socio-economic diversity also affects the distribution of cases. Asia, with its large population, accounts for a significant proportion of casesWhile higher rates in Europe are related to the prevalence of certain types of cancer.

what can we do?

The most common cancers in the year studied were lung cancer. (2.5 million global cases), Mother (2.3 million), colorectal (1.9 million), prostate (1.5 million) and gastric (970,000).

The demographic impact of this growth is significant Most cases affect people over the age of 55. This underlines the importance of focusing prevention and treatment efforts on this age group.

By 2050, cancer cases are projected to be 77% higher than in 2022. A growing and aging population is contributing to the worrying increase, as are risk factors such as tobacco, obesity and air pollution – addressing these will help protect people from cancer#worldcancerday – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) 2 February 2024

Since there are also gender inequalities Cancer affects men moreMainly due to smoking related lung cancer.

A holistic approach is necessary to meet these challenges. Prevention, education, research and accessible healthcare are essential To deal with the possible increase in the number of cancer cases.

Challenges of prevention and treatment

Prevention plays an important role in the fight against cancer. It is important to reduce exposure to risk factors Known through educational campaigns and public policies.

“Countries that have the fewest resources to manage cancer incidence will be hardest hit by the global cancer burden,” explains Dr. Freddy Bray, head of the IARC Cancer Surveillance Branch.

Early diagnosis is also importantBecause it improves the chances of survival and reduces the cost of treatment.

At the end, Treatment requires progress To improve the survival rate and quality of life of patients. This time, Lung cancer also exists Which causes the most deaths in the world (1.8 million in 2022), followed by colorectal (900,000), hepatic (760,000) and breast (670,000 deaths).

CSIC researchers warn about benefits of kaolin clay for treating diseases like cancer

Cancer cases are expected to increase significantly between now and 2050 represents a major challenge to global public health. A coordinated response that includes prevention, education, research, and access to health care is essential.