These are the soldiers who died when a helicopter crashed on the border of Panama. These include pilot Major Karol Murillo

Army revealed the identity of the soldiers Who died in a helicopter crash in Unguía, Chocó. Four soldiers died and three others were injured in the accident. Major Karol Felipe Murillo was also among the dead. Who was the pilot of the plane.

In the video you can see a big plume of smoke. , picture: video record

According to the information received from the organization, 16 badges were awarded including Including Lancer, Pilot in Command UH-60 and Maintenance Test Pilot UH-60L, as well as decorations and recognitions including medals for distinguished services in public order.

The Army launched an investigation into a helicopter crash in Ungia Choko that killed four soldiers. , picture: national army

Captain Dario Bernal, born in Macanal, Boyacá, was one of the victims of the helicopter crash. He was in service for 13 years, He entered military school in June 2011 and was promoted to second lieutenant in December 2013; The era of infantry weapons, specializing in light infantry and experts in air operations and military science.

One of those killed in the accident was Lieutenant John Barbosa. The man in uniform was born on November 21, 1993 in the municipality of Barbosa, Department of Santendra. He had been in service for seven years. He entered military school in January 2013 and proceeded To the rank of Second Lieutenant in June 2018; He was from the Army of Engineers, a rotary wing pilot, a professional in military science and logistics administration.

“He was working as a pilot Of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. He was awarded five distinctions, including the Instructor Preparation Course and the Latin American Congress of Primary Care, as well as decorations. And recognitions like the Bicentennial Medal of the Liberation Campaign,” he indicated to the Army.

Sergeant Javier Rino also died In an accident. The soldier was born on 29 March 1984 in the Sahagún Municipality of the Córdoba Department. He had been in service for 21 years. He joined the Military School for Non-Commissioned Officers in March Promoted to third place in the year 2003 and March 2005; Era of Aviation Weapons, standardizer of UH-60L team crew members, technologist in military science.

The military spoke out and provided details about a helicopter crash that killed four and injured three. , picture: Army