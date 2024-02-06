Ireland’s Saoirse Ronan, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal were all fans of Bond roles!

43

Saoirse Ronan has emerged as the 6/1 joint favorite with BoyleSports to become the next Bond Girl, with the announcement of a new 007 also believed to be imminent.

Four-time Oscar nominee Ronan has been capturing Hollywood’s imagination since 2007 and punters are on the lookout for the star to join the blockbuster franchise. Joining Ronan at the helm of the market is Marisa Abela, who plays Amy Winehouse in the biopic back to BlackIt is due to be released this year while Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan are also rumored to be being considered by Bond bosses.

Comer, who has a 7/1 shot at landing the coveted role, is no stranger to playing spies on screen, having played hired assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC series. to kill eve and that Die-hard Bond fans are thinking that she could be perfect for the role.

The possibility of Michelle Keegan switching from MI6 to MI6 has also been rising in recent weeks after her move to Netflix received global attention. fool me once, Spent six years playing the role of blank Barmaid Tina McIntyre returns to the Rovers, Keegan is now a 7/1 shot from 10/1 to join James Bond on the other side of the bar while Margot Robbie doppelganger and sex education Star Emma Mackey is 8/1.

Also up for the role of James Bond himself, Paul Mescal (6/1) and Barry Keoghan (25/1) remain in the mix to wear the famous tuxedo as rumors abound that could see the next installment of the series. Big and small bond onscreen for the first time. However, punters are still sitting with long-time 9/4 favorite Aaron Taylor-Johnson, for whom there is a steady stream of support. bullet train The star has been around since he reportedly met with the Bond production team late last year.

BoyleSports spokesman Brian O’Keefe said: “Despite there being no confirmed date for the announcement of Bond 26, speculators and Bond fans have never stopped speculating which pair will join the next MI6 roster. We’ve seen plenty of support for Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal’s Irish takeover of the blockbuster franchise in recent days.