These were the 10 most exported products in 2023

In the 2023 Foreign Trade Yearbook, the Office for National Statistics (ONE) presented the 10 most exported products last year.

During that year, goods worth USD11,932.0 million were exported to 157 countries. By sea, air and land.

Ranked first with 12.7% of exported products and an income of USD1,516.2 million. medical instruments and equipment, surgery, dentistry or veterinary medicine; has been followed Sleep At 9.8%, it consists of platinum gold, raw or powdered. Gold exports yielded a profit of USD1,175.0 million.

Is in third place with 8.7% Cigarette, including blunts, cigarillos, and other tobacco derivatives. The total value of this export is USD1,037.6 million; They are followed with 7.6% of exports tools for cutting, sectioning, Protection, derivation, splicing or connection of electronic circuits. The amount raised here is US$903.6 million.

With 5.4% of exported products and profits of USD647.0 million, these are the articles of Jewelery and its parts, Of precious metal or of precious metal plating; It was followed by pharmaceutical preparations and commodities with a gain of 4.4% and a profit of USD529.3 million.

they too t-shirts and t-shirts, knitwear which represents 4.2% of exports and leaves a profit of USD501.8 million; 2.7% of exports amounting to USD318.7 million are represented by iron alloys.

are in position number 9 bananas or plantains, fresh or dry, with 1.7% for USD198.9 million and manufacturing with that percentage and USD207.4 million Plastics and Manufacturing.

venue

The main destinations to which these products were shipped are the United States, Netherlands, Germany, SwitzerlandIndia, Belgium, Jamaica, Haiti, India, China, Republic of Korea.