Alcala de Gurría sends a message of happiness and prosperity to his neighbors

Alcalá de Gurría fights population decline with joy. The City Council promotes an agenda of free activities from Monday to Sunday, which has a direct impact on the health and well-being of its residents.

One of the most attractive offers “Tell me over coffee.””, which involves sharing breakfast among neighbors to talk about the history of the municipality.

Going to the meeting every Wednesday has become a health issue, as the town’s own doctor prescribes attending the weekly meeting.

“This activity is a health asset”The mayor says, Jose Eugenio Marin, Joe explains that it’s all about sharing a delectable and healthy snack among neighbors. “Each Wednesday we propose a different topic to talk about things of the past and, in this way, recover the oral history of Alcalá de Gurría, so that it is not lost.” Later, all of these conversations will be transcribed and used to shape a journal that will collect hOral history of the city.

The idea of ​​involving the health sector is not taken lightly, as it ensures that, above all, older people participate and socialize in the sessions.

“Since this is an activity prescribed by a doctor, “Old people know they have to go,” The mayor says. And the benefits for their health are obvious, as they leave the house and interact with neighbors, share their memories and have “happy times.”

“Tell Me Over Coffee” is one of several proposals introduced by the City Council. Memory workshops, Zumba, healthy back, spinning, music classes or playroom They fill the city’s weekly agenda from Monday to Sunday.

In addition, on holidays and some weekends, cultural and sports events are organized, bringing together music groups, theater companies and other initiatives that activate the cultural and social life of the city.

With a rich offer of services, we must also add the commitment to employment that the Council makes to fight against population decline.

In this sense, Marin it is clear “Work, Housing and Services” They are the “three pillars” on which any strategy to resettle the population in rural areas should be based.

In Alcalá de Gurría, the city council is working on nursing home tender, with the hope of handing it over to a company that will manage it “before the end of the year”. With its implementation, jobs will be created in the municipality and a long-standing demand of residents will be answered, Marín highlighted.

With their council they also support self-employment and small and medium-sized businesses in the area,”They have the best possible facilities to carry out their activities”says the mayor.

rental rehabilitation

Regarding housing, José Eugenio Marín, another activist from the rural environment, points out that the city council has a premises previously used by associations, which is being rehabilitated, converting it into rental housing. “Two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and a toilet.”

Likewise, they are looking at many old buildings within the city in order to rehabilitate them and offer them to new residents and young people of the municipality so that they can free themselves up in social rental apartments.