Match Summary: Pachuca vs Toluca. Target

the seventh was the charm for them Toluca He Ultimately he succeeded in winningas r visitor By winning the Clausura 2024 Pachuca 3-2 at Hidalgo Stadium; With this result, the Red Devils moved up to third place in the general table.

After 5 draws and 1 defeat in someone else’s yard, Renato Paiva’s team They had a good match at Hidalgo Stadium And they came away with their first win on the road, on a night when most of the goals were great definitions.

Pachuca strikes first

And even with the victory, Toluca he didn’t have a quiet night in beautiful arosa Tuzos started hitting fast,

Exactly three minutes later, Emilio Rodriguez made the score 1-0 In favor of Tuzos by scoring in Nelson Deosa’s brilliant playWho shot after building a wall with Salomón Rondón, hit the post and the young man was alert to send the ball away.

still Rondon had another At 6′, but he couldn’t head it and missed a good opportunity

it helped them Toluca It gradually improved and At 12′ he managed to tie thanks to a Brian Garcia’s brilliant goal Who made the score 1-1 by hitting a volley on Carlos Orrantia’s cross.

At 29′, juan pablo dominguez fell Foul by Sergio Barreto in field goal; VAR was called to the referee and fined,

Tago Volpi took the ball and at 32′ he charged and was saved by Carlos Moreno, although the Touzos goalkeeper stepped forward and the shot was repeated, with the Brazilian scoring at 33′. make it 2-1 To Toluca.

before the break, Alexis Vega made the score 3-1 When he took advantage of the ball, Barreto hugged him and made a very powerful shot to increase the lead.

in supplement Pachuca tried to get closer to the scoreboard, First, on 65′, Rondon could not reach the cross from the right side and was unable to finish with a header, and on 71′, Bryan Gonzalez hit it from distance and over the top.

Revenge came early cotro gonzalezwhich is at 82′ made it 3-2 With a cross shot that Volpi could not stop and gave life to Pachuca, who, no matter how hard they tried, did not give them the chance to save a single point at home.