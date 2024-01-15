They accept him to donate his organs and take 8,000 euros from him

From health side they assure that it is a “misunderstanding” and they are reviewing the matter

He requested that they not take him to a public hospital as it was not his place, but they did so anyway. They kept him there for three days so he could donate his organs, and then they billed him thousands of euros for his stay. On January 5, 2022, without any prediction, because she was feeling absolutely fine, Pilar M suffered a stroke at her home near Paseo de la Habana. When his sister came to his house to meet him. He found her unconscious and the building’s concierge called 112., Shortly afterward, a niece of Pilar’s and an ambulance from Summa also arrived.

Pilar was a treasury inspector until her retirement. And, like many of his colleagues, he was concerned with MUFES, not Social Security. The family warned Summa staff about this several times. They announced to them that they were going to transfer him to La Princesa Hospital., which depends on Social Security. Instead, he suggested they take him to San Rafael, which was next to his house. “It’s OK,” the health worker insisted several times, “we’re going to transfer him to La Princesa.”

The niece arrived at La Princesa by ambulance a short time later and found that they were already waiting for her: “We need to talk to you and another family member, but there must be at least two,” they told her. So another of Pilar’s nieces went to the medical center, and then He was told that his aunt’s recovery was not possible because the stroke was too severe. “There is nothing to be done, but he is an ideal candidate for organ donation,” They said.

He then explained that to make the donation possible, The patient had to enter a state of brain death., because otherwise it is not legal to remove organs. “Our estimate is that brain death will occur within a maximum of 48 hours,” he said.

After deliberation and consultation with Pilar’s sister, who was her closest relative, they decided to donate her organs. He met organ donor workers who they were very grateful And they were given a phone number to contact at any time, but were not told what would happen next.

The next 48 hours were spent waiting to see if it would be brain death, but it did not happen. The doctors decided to inform the family and tell them that since it had not happened before, Pilar could not be a donor. The only option was to disconnect the equipment that was keeping him alive, and that’s what they did. Pilar died a few hours later.,

Three more days were added to the pain of unexpected death. Wait in the hospital to see if he or she will donate an organDespite knowing that there is no possible cure for it. But the most amazing thing was yet to come: A month later, in February, a letter arrived at Pilar’s house. From La Princesa Hospital: This was the bill for the stay.

They demanded more than 8,000 euros, A signed letter was also attached to the challan Head of Hospital Billing Unit, Licinio Medina, addressed the deceased himself. It clarifies that the Madrid Health Service is not responsible for admission costs, and it must be the (deceased) patient who does so.

The family received it with a mixture of disbelief and outrage, saying “it is immoral to lay claim to it”. A moratorium that was extended only because organ donation was agreed to, and not because the patient’s life was going to be saved. “If we had not agreed to the donation, he would have died the day he entered,” he says.

Two years have passed and the family continues to receive letters from the princess, who is now He is demanding money from Pilar’s heirs, And they don’t understand why hospital? Invoice for something you did at your discretion And, in any case, if you have to, why not complain directly to Muffes.

Meanwhile, in Muface he has responded to the family The claim should be made from Asisa, Which is the insurer with which Pilar had coverage.

For their part, the sources of Community Health Department He explained to Gran Madrid that the matter was the result of a “misunderstanding” caused by an “error in communication with the papers”. Likewise, they defend that «This patient’s health care was given properly From a medical point of view, in accordance with established protocols, and The administrative procedure carried out was normal, However, in view of the special circumstances of the case, which were not known to the Accounts Department at the time, Administrative file is under review,

A decision that they attribute to the Ministry, in the Accounting Department of the Center, which “acted in this case, always in accordance with the protocol established with patients whose health coverage is assumed by an insurer other than the Madrid Health Service.” The same sources state that due to data protection laws, The accounting department did not know the reason for the patient’s admission to the ICU. (Organ donation) So they released the payment without knowing the reason for Pilar’s admission.