They arrested Phantom, Tuntun’s “main rival”.

Alvin Daniel Diaz Martínez, known as the Phantom and suspected of several murders – including that of Delvin Berrios Navarro, alias Tuntun – was found this morning on 21st Street in the Verde Mar urbanization in Humacao Was arrested.

Diaz Martínez, 22, is considered by authorities to be a “dangerous gunman” and “Tuntun’s main rival.”

His arrest was made after officers of the Intelligence and Arrest Division assigned to the Special Superintendent of Operations (SAOE) executed a search warrant at his residence. Along with him, his companion and grandmother were also arrested. Because the agents found out that he had drugs and weapons. This happened while he was wearing irons in a previous case of violation of arms law and drug trafficking that occurred at the April Gardens residential complex in Las Piedras in March 2023.

At the time of the raid Mohd. Marijuana and cocaine were seized from him, as well as a converted 9-millimeter pistol, a magazine, ammunition, and $162 in cash.

The Phantom is suspected of multiple murders and an attempt against his rival Tuntun in Yabucoa on September 26, when he was leaving a hearing in the Humacao court.