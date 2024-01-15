They reveal who is the Latina who won the $1,080 million Powerball prize in July 2023

The California Lottery revealed that a Latina was the winner of last year’s Powerball jackpot, which amounted to $1.08 billion.

Lottery officials revealed that Yanira Alvarez won the prize in July 2023 after purchasing the winning ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market, an establishment in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Luck knocks on Alvarez’s door after draw 39 In which no one took the jackpot.

Powerball tickets are sold at a store in San Carlos, California on October 10, 2023. getty images

On that occasion, the winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, and in Powerball, 24.

Alvarez had the option of taking home a lump sum payment of $558.1 million before taxes or annual payments. He chose the first version.

(Powerball draws a fortune tonight. You're more likely to be struck by lightning, but there are ways to 'fat' your luck too)

Alvarez’s award was the first Two consecutive winning tickets of 1,000 million in California. The second stroke of luck occurred in October 2023, when the winning Powerball ticket – valued at $1.7 billion – was sold at Frazier Park’s Midway Market.

Another Latino, who lived in that state, won the largest lottery prize in 2023: $2.04 billion. The winner, later identified as Edwin Castro, purchased several mansions in the Los Angeles hills where celebrities live, and was also embroiled in a lawsuit alleging the tickets were stolen.

Castro picked up a single prize of $997.6 million, which left $628.5 million after federal taxes.

However the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million; In the case of Mega Millions it is 1 in 302.6 million. Experts recommend choosing your number carefully, ideally the least popular number, and not investing that much money.

The next draw will be played this Saturday at 11:00 PM (Eastern Time) and the prize fund is $935 million. According to the lottery website, if the winner wants a single prize, he will take home $452.3 million.

with information from USA Today And CBS




