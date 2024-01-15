Are ethics in aesthetic medicine disappearing?

Aesthetic Medicine: Is Ethics Fading?

The increase in demand for aesthetic medicine has opened the door to the possibility that, in some cases, medical perspective and ethics may be lost., promoting the sector as a private business that understands and follows the numbers. The latest SEME report shows that more and more people are undergoing aesthetic medical treatments and also provides risk information: 10% of the population confirms that it is normal for them to receive medical treatment at home,

Dr. Mar Meira and Sofia Ruiz del Quito warn about this danger and emphasize the importance of specialist training and their discourse and practice with patients of all ages, but, above all, with the youngest patients. with. “This latest SEME report, presented at the Congress in Málaga from 22 to 24 February 2024, indicates that 45% of Spaniards claim to have undergone aesthetic medical treatments, This means that we are experiencing a moment of evolution and bringing aesthetic medicine closer to the population. There are more and more users who are interested in improving their appearance and consequently their self-esteem, and this is a positive thing. Our life expectancy is becoming longer and the fact that feeling good as we age also means that a series of care and maintenance starts from the moment the signs of aging are detected. However, this exponential growth in the sector This can lead to misunderstandings about aesthetic procedures, medical procedures may be considered trivial or intrusive, and can be very dangerous., In fact, the same report indicates that 10% of those surveyed confirmed that undergoing beauty therapy treatments at home is normal for them and it is very serious. This is why training, the pursuit of excellence and regulation at national and European levels and the work done by medical societies and professional associations are so important. We believe in aesthetic medicine based on scientific evidence, which is not influenced by trends, personalized in detail, with continuity, but without unnecessary processes. “Only in this way can we age better, look healthier and have our face transmit emotional messages in line with what we feel.”

Rapid change in young audience and serials

In recent years we are seeing a decline in the age of patients coming for aesthetic medicine consultations for the first time; About 15-20% of patients are between 20-25-30 years of age. Furthermore, nowadays, more than 400 aesthetic medicine clinics and centers are opened every year in Spain.

In 2000, 33 were authorized, in 2010 128 were opened and openings in 2022 increased by 41% compared to 2020. These figures show that aesthetic therapy has already become a common practice but it does not always produce the expected results. They want. This is due to what is known as ‘serial retouching’., when we see faces that do not truly reflect the patient’s personality or natural characteristics. This is where good medical-aesthetic practice comes in, which involves “harmonizing and balancing the patients’ facial features without losing even the slightest naturalness.” One who sees what the patient really needs, It improves your concerns and does not seek profitability after thorough diagnosis but rather helps you. To do this, it is important to apply scientific criteria: to formulate and study the patient’s as well as one’s own clinical experience. And it is also necessary to establish a relationship of improvement and trust,” explained the Mira+Cuito doctors.

Dr. Castillo of SkinMed Clinic says that, given this increase in demand, “she highlights the need for solid ethics. It is necessary to solve this Establish rules that cover honest advertising, ethical training of professionals, and patient safety, Measures such as requiring full disclosure of risks and benefits before procedures, ensuring the authenticity of aesthetic practitioners’ credentials, and promoting research and continuing education in ethics for professionals could be implemented. Furthermore, collaboration between government agencies, medical associations and society in general is essential to establish and enforce effective regulations that protect the integrity and safety of patients in the field of aesthetic medicine,” says the doctor.

Aesthetic medicine should be, above all, medicine

so, Are we facing an issue that we as patients can solve? Because, society, demands, treatment… they come from us. In this case, the responsibility and brakes cannot be imposed by the patient; Leaving it in the hands of non-professionals would be inadequate, especially since the ethical commitment is signed by doctors, not patients.

Out of unconsciousness and lack of judgment, a patient can ask for whatever he wants, but the professional is the one who has to ensure both the physical and psychological well-being of the patient, as well as trying to build his relationship with aesthetic medicine . As healthy as possible. Possible and sensible. This is very well explained by Dr. Natalia Jiménez, who emphasizes that “aesthetic therapy is, above all, medicine and that is the first basis.” As ethical professionals, we must always give the best advice to the patient and never evaluate treatment based on the financial gain we receive in exchange for what they need. This is more, The patient may ask you for specific treatment and sometimes we have to say no.“Although the decision to break your will is complex, under no circumstances can we make that decision and move forward with it, just because it benefits us financially.”

“The variety of treatments They are an opportunity to personalize each treatment as much as possible and to be able to select from a very wide range, which does not mean that we have to take everything that is given to us or that we have at hand,” concluded Jiménez. .

Intrusion into work, another problem

Are there people who shouldn’t sneak in or do internships? And it seems to compound all the previous problems. ,When a market booms, certain profiles emerge that harm the industry., For example, unqualified people who start injecting materials, brands that distribute treatments or products on platforms that patients cannot use without medical help, and many other profiles that sell their products without passing through the ethical filter. Let’s try to meet the demand,” says Jordi Elorda. , Director of the Dermoaesthetic Division of IBSA in Spain.