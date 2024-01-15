Amazon has launched attractive offers for this spring season

Although the “Spring Sales” promotion on Amazon has already ended, low-priced items are still found at the e-commerce giant.

An example of this are solar eclipse glasses, where a pack of 10 with CE and ISO certification is available for $14.99 USD. These glasses also have a safe blind and a photo filter lens for direct vision of the sun.

You can find the Sony SRS-XB100 loudspeaker for a price of $48.00 USD. It is a portable, lightweight, super-compact, extra durable, water and dust resistant product, 16 hours of battery life, versatile strap and hands-free calls.

Another item that Amazon offers on sale is the Samsung Odyssey G32A 24″ Gaming Monitor priced at $129.99 USD.

Also available is the Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, priced at $329.99 USD; and a Fossil men’s wristwatch for $129.00 USD.

Similarly, you can buy Anne Klein Watch Women’s Wrist Watch with Date Function and get 50% off. It is priced at $27.38 USD.

What other items are available?

Another offering is LuxClub, a 6-piece sheet set, ecological, wrinkle-free, machine washable, soft, silky, and white. All for the price of $25.55 USD.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi 10.9″ tablet can be purchased for $349.99 USD. Its features include 128GB, Android, IP68 water and dust resistant, long lasting battery, powerful processor, S Pen and 8MP camera.

Similarly, the Lenovo IdeaPad laptop for students is priced at $254.15 USD on Amazon. It has a 15.6 inch FHD screen, dual-core Intel processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD + 128 GB eMMC. It also has Wi-Fi 6, webcam, Bluetooth, and one year of Office 365.

Lastly, the Ollie Sleep 10-inch Cool Silk Gel Memory Foam Full Mattress retails for $193.04 USD.