Zurdo Ramirez makes history as first Mexican cruise champion

The Sinaloan defeated Arsen Goulamiryan via unanimous decision to capture the WBA 200-pound title.

this saturday night gilberto ramirez He wrote his name in golden letters in the history of Mexican boxing.

He ‘Zardo’ Ramirez He defeated Arsen Goulamiryan by wide unanimous decision after 12 rounds at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California to snatch the World Boxing Association Cruiserweight World Championship.

The judges gave equal cards 118–111 in favor of ‘Zardo’ Ramirezwhich became First Mexican champion in cruiserweight history,

Gilberto Ramírez became the first Mexican in history to win a world championship at cruiserweight. Chris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

With this victory, ‘Zardo’ Ramirez He improved his record to 46–1 with 30 knockouts, while Goulamirian suffered the first defeat of his career and dropped to 27–1.

Goulamiryan lost the title after three successful defenses over Ken Watts, Constantin Bezenaru and Alexey Egorov, three of which victories came via fast track.

That this is the second consecutive victory ‘Zardo’ RamirezWho defeated Joe Smith Jr. by unanimous decision last October after his first defeat against Dmitry Bivol in November 2022.

On the same card, Kareem Hackett lost by knockout against Rowdy Legend Montgomery for the WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight belt.

Santiago Dominguez defeated Jose Luis Sanchez by split decision; Alexis Rocha stops Frederick Lawson on the fast track; Ricardo Rafael Sandoval also defeated Carlos Buigrago before the bell rang; Jose Mansilla opened with a stunning KO over Ruben Johnson; And Joel Iriarte defeated Kevin Beltran Aguirre.

Other than this ‘Zardo’ RamirezThe remaining current cruiserweight champions are Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) in the World Boxing Council and Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) in the World Boxing Organization. The International Boxing Federation’s scepter is vacant.