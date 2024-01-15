Nicki Minaj breaks Cardi B’s record

The rapper is taking a new step in her career.

nicki minaj across A new milestone in salesAnd at that very moment, defeat a long time rival To achieve this: a certain cardi b,

Friday March 29, Media chart data announced it Titled “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj, released on the Pink Friday album in 2010is now certified 12 times platinum there Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). meaning at least 12 million salesabout this The most certified single ever released by a female rapper in the United States, This record was earlier cardi b’s hit Released in 2017, “Bodak Yellow”, which has been certified 11x platinum in 2022,

The Queens, New York rapper reacted to the feat on social media just seconds after Chart Data announced the news: “POW!!! Thank you Republic Records for always supporting me”, He wrote on X.

“Super Bass” This isn’t Nicki Minaj’s only sales victory. his latest album “Pink Friday 2” has been certified platinum, which means All of his studio albums have met or exceeded this limit.