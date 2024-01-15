They warn of danger from Chinese shipowners

Juarez city.- The Mexican government should impose more restrictions on Chinese automakers, otherwise they will destroy the Mexican market, said Jesús Manuel Salandía Lara, an advisor at the National Chamber of Transformation Industry (Canasintra).

The wave of Chinese auto companies setting up shop in the country has raised concerns in the United States. Last November, through a letter addressed to Trade Representative Katherine Tai, US lawmakers warned that China was preparing to flood the US and global markets with cars, especially electric vehicles, whose production could hamper its rivals. Loss occurs.

However, Mexican economists have pointed out that these types of units are sold in the United States as if they were Mexican under the benefits of the free trade agreement.

“They have to put more locks in Mexico so that doesn’t happen and really support the Mexican manufacturer, that the Mexican manufacturer develops, we don’t want this type of investment, that more Mexican suppliers are making brake pads, rims, harnesses. “This is what we need,” he stressed.

He also said that the fact that the country is full of Chinese vehicle agencies forces other brands to reduce their costs in the face of competition presented by these cheaper units.

“China is hitting Mexico hard, because what lives in Mexico? Salaries and taxes are paid, but it is not creating wealth, there should be Mexican producers, this is nationalism, not what President Andrés Manuel López Obrador talks about, nationalism is of Mexican products, not of the maquila, Because the maquilas are gringa or Asian or wherever they are from here,” he insisted.