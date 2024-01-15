Foreign aid workers reported killed in Israeli attack

“many World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers, NGOs based in the United States, He was killed in an attack by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. Spanish-American chef Jose Andres, founder and leader of the organization dedicated to supplying food around the world, said this on Monday.





The group “lost many of its sisters and brothers in the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) airstrikes in Gaza. I am saddened and mourn for the families and friends and the entire WCK family,” Andres wrote in the social network.

,The Israeli government must stop this indiscriminate killing. He added, “You must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon.”

Linda Roth, a spokeswoman for the organization, confirmed in a statement that the team members were killed after an Israel Defense Forces strike while they were “working to support our humanitarian efforts to deliver food to Gaza. This is a tragedy.” Is.” Said. your share.

,Aid workers and civilians should never be targeted. Never. We will share more information once we collect all the data, Roth said.

Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. picture:Israeli Army/AFP share

The Health Ministry of Hamas controlled Gaza Strip had announced some time ago Four employees of World Central Kitchen, as well as their Palestinian driver, were killed in an attack Against your vehicle.

This portfolio reported the arrival of “five martyrs” in a hospital in Deir al-Balah, In the center of the strip, “After an Israeli bombardment against a vehicle of the American organization World Central Kitchen.”

Aid workers and civilians should never be targeted

Photos circulated on social networks showed five people covered in black bulletproof vests with the WCK logo and a protective helmet.

In addition to the Palestinian driver and translator, the victims “He holds British, Australian and Polish nationality and the fourth nationality is unknown”, The ministry said.

Local media reported that the fourth dead person was Irish.

According to media reports, the vehicle was bombed while they were traveling on the Gaza coast.

Two Palestinians inspect debris near al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. picture:efe share

The Israeli military assured that it was reviewing the incident “at the highest level to understand the circumstances.” And noted that it works “in collaboration with WCK” – which was founded by acclaimed US-based Spanish chef José Andrés – to distribute food and humanitarian aid in Gaza.

They are believed to be the first foreign aid workers killed in the Gaza war since October 7, which has already killed more than 32,800 victims, the majority of whom are women and children.

Chef José Andrés’ NGO takes part in sending aid from Cyprus to Gaza through the humanitarian corridor And in the construction of a floating dock in this Palestinian territory.

World Central Kitchen participated in the arrival of 200 tons of food and water in Gaza on 15 March, inaugurating a sea corridor on the Open Arms ship, and despite calls from the international community and other humanitarian organizations for large-scale delivery of food only by land. But arrived. Will ease the impending famine in Gaza.

AFP and EFE