Gigi Hadid wears this jacket on her date with Bradley Cooper

Can a piece of cloth bring good luck? Gigi Hadid has apparently found her favorite piece that she never takes off… especially not during a romantic date.

We wrongly think that fashion is only about looks, it is a superficial environment, with no depth or emotions. think again. Fashion is closely related to psychology. A piece of clothing can make you feel emotions… whether it’s extreme joy when you find that gem you were looking for, or even sadness when you find a hole in that shirt you love. Used to (This story is inspired by true events). But the feeling we like: is confidence. Gigi Hadid probably feels a lot when she wears this jacket because she wears it at a big moment: on a date with none other than Bradley Cooper. These tête-à-têtes, moments of seduction as well as tension, perhaps look better with this zipped leather jacket, which is not that extravagant, but which offers a badass, casual and feminine look . Nothing trendy.

What to wear a leather jacket with?

Gigi Hadid wears this jacket with a black V-neck sweater worn over a white round-neck T-shirt. Below: She chooses straight jeans that are absolutely ’90s. A random outfit that looks exactly like her: this is the key to a successful date look. Another time, she paired her trusty leather jacket with checkered pants. As you might have understood, this type of jacket is easy to adapt, you can find it with almost anything in your wardrobe. Decided to get one?

