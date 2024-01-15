This is how the standings look with a win for Liga de Quito on the second day of the Pro League. National Championship game

The double of Paraguay’s Alex Arce sealed the victory of the Quito League side, which beat Cumbaya FC 3-1 at the Atahualpa Stadium this Sunday on the second date of the Pro League.

Lisandro Alzuagare opened the way to victory for Albos, who secured their second win in the local tournament with a double from Arce. Kumbaya FC scored through Bruno Vides.

With Jason Medina’s double, Aucas comes back and defeats Técnico Universitario on Pro League date 2.

Sunday’s matches started with a win for Aucas in Quito. Orientales bounced back by defeating Técnico Universitario 3–1, having taken the lead with a goal from Elvis Patta.

For the City Idol, Jason Medina scored a double and Ronald Briones scored for a 3–1 lead, a result that left the Gold and Red leading the table.

Ourense SC and Deportivo Cuenca met in Machala, the teams drew 1–1 with goals from Agustín Herrera and Raúl Becerra.

The second day started with a goalless draw (0-0) between Emelec and Mushuk Runa at the George Capewell Stadium on Friday.

On Saturday, Macara managed to defeat El Nacional 1–0 at home, thanks to a penalty from a shot by Facundo Ponce in the last half of the game.

In Ibarra it was a victory for Imbabura SC, which beat Delfin SC 3–0. Leandro Pantoza (2) and Eric Mendoza scored for Gardenios in their return to the highest division of Ecuadorian football.

Independiente del Valle defeated Barcelona SC 3–1. Luis Zarate opened the scoring. Francisco Fidryszewski made the transition to 1-1, but the locals’ momentum at the end of the first half exposed the Bullfighter defense, which collapsed with scores from Renzo López and Alexander Bolaños.

The second date of the Pro League will conclude on Monday in Loja (7:00 pm) with the duel between Libertad FC and Universidad Católica, which comes with the motivation of their entry into the Copa Libertadores after defeating Rodillo Rojo in the preliminary stage . (D)