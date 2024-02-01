This is what the Yankees roster will look like on Opening Day

NEW YORK–We’ve made it to February! There are two weeks until pitchers and catchers get their first spring training under the Florida sun and eight weeks before the Yankees take the field at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park to begin their 2024 regular season.
Those days are so close that we can begin to speculate what the Opening Day roster will look like, although as general manager Brian Cashman often points out, there is plenty of time to finalize the roster before the July 31 trade deadline. .
“We like what we have; We’re excited with what we have,” Cashman said. “But nobody will give us the trophy. We have to go out and earn it. The only way to earn it and have all the talent and all the insurance policies in place is to have it in place. So we’re going to do things.
Let’s try to build the best 26-man roster for the Bombers, using players associated with the organization now and with the help of Steamer’s projections for 2024.
Openers (5): Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Cuban Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt
Strowman’s addition in January It appears the team’s rotation is complete, as the team is not involved with free agent Blake Snell. Cole, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, will once again be key, as Steamer projects the ace to finish with a 3.73 ERA over 200 innings. The Yankees are betting on the rebound of Rodon and Cortes. The metrics are in Rodon’s favor, indicating a 3.79 earned run average in 163.1 innings.
Bullpen (8): Clay Holmes (closer), Scott Efros, Mexican Victor Gonzalez, Ian Hamilton, Tommy Kahnle, Nicaraguan Jonathan Loaisiga, Ron Marincio, Luke Weaver
This is an area in which the Yankees hope to improve before Opening Day, although Josh Hader and free agents like Hector Neris and Wendy Peralta have signed with other teams in recent weeks. Loaisiga and Kahnle have emerged as the main setup men for Holmes, who is projected to finish the year with 32 saves and a 3.25 earned run average. Trading for the left-handed Gonzalez in December could be a valuable under-the-radar move, while Efros’ return from Tommy John surgery would strengthen the bullpen.
Receivers (2): Jose Trevino, Austin Wells
With Kyle Higashioka sent to the Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade, Wells has a clear path to making the Opening Day roster after hitting four home runs and driving in 13 runs in 19 games at the end of last season. . Trevino should get the majority of the playing time; Boone said Trevino’s recovery from wrist surgery in July is going “very good.”
Infielders (5): DJ LeMahieu, Venezuelans Oswald Peraza and Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, Anthony Volpe.
Although there have been some reports of interest in Matt Chapman, Cashman said his infield is already set, with LeMahieu at third base, Volpe at shortstop, Torres at second base, and Rizzo at first base. Cashman said Rizzo is “feeling great” and is “100% recovered” from the injury problem that ruined his 2023 season.
Outfielders (5): Venezuelan Osvaldo Cabrera, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Dominican Juan Soto, Mexican-American Alex Verdugo
Soto’s arrival in the Bronx could give him a tremendous season, as the Steamer sees the left-handed slugger post a .984 OPS and 6.7 WAR. Judge is preparing to become the starting center back, a job he enjoys; Advanced stats predict Judge will hit 46 home runs and post a .949 OPS and 6.2 fWAR. Verdugo will patrol Yankee Stadium’s expansive left field. Grisham will have opportunities as a defensive replacement, but will still start with Judge serving as the designated hitter. Cabrera could fill a super-utility role, while Dominican Jason Dominguez will return sometime in the summer.
Designated Hitter (1): Giancarlo Stanton
Stanton is looking to regain his form after a disappointing 2023 in which he barely batted .191. The experienced gunner now looks slim after undergoing a conditioning program and a strict diet; Cashman said he has already seen Stanton’s recent photo And highlighted, “That image clearly says a lot.” The Steamers’ formula has seen improvement for Stanton, who is projected to hit 26 homers and drive in 67 runs in 105 games.
